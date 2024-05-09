Twitter
Viral

Tiger cub mimics its mother in viral video, internet can't help but go aww

Heartwarming footage shared by the Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute captures a tender moment between a tigress and her cub in the wild.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 09, 2024, 08:59 AM IST

A heartwarming video shared by the official page of Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute on May 7 has captivated the internet, showcasing an endearing moment between a tigress and her cub in the wild.

The footage begins with the majestic tigress seeking relief from the scorching heat in a serene waterhole. Shortly after, her adorable cub joins her, demonstrating a touching bond as they playfully interact in the water, highlighting the tender relationship between mother and offspring.

As the tigress emerges from the waterhole, she assumes the role of a gentle guide, leading her cub into the lush forest. The cub follows closely, mirroring its mother's movements with charming clumsiness, showcasing their strong familial connection.

The video captures the cub bravely following its mother's footsteps as they navigate through the terrain, symbolizing the instinctual bond between parent and child in the animal kingdom.

Accompanying the video is a caption that reads, "A tigress guiding her cub and the cub, mimicking her movements with an endearing clumsiness. A poignant reminder of the tender bond between a mother and her offspring."

Since its online debut, the heartwarming footage has garnered admiration from wildlife enthusiasts, who are often drawn to such captivating videos that offer a glimpse into the beauty of the natural world and the intricacies of animal behavior.

