Two actors, had to share one cigarette in poverty; now one is superstar, other OTT king, together worth Rs 6500 crore

Meet actor who had superhit debut, suddenly quit Bollywood at 27, had a secret marriage, now runs Rs 4700-crore company

Anil Ambani goes electric, heads to Mukesh Ambani’s party in powerful EV, price starts at Rs…

Two actors, had to share one cigarette in poverty; now one is superstar, other OTT king, together worth Rs 6500 crore

Two actors, who were strugglers together and never even had enough money for cigarettes, today have a combined net worth of Rs 6500 crore

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 31, 2024, 08:29 AM IST

Two actors, had to share one cigarette in poverty; now one is superstar, other OTT king, together worth Rs 6500 crore
Representative Image
While Mumbai (formerly Bombay) is the hub of Hindi entertainment and cinema, Delhi is where theatre artistes reside and prosper. Many stalwarts of Indian film and TV scenes once honed their skills in Delhi, mostly in and around Mandi House, the theatre hub of the national capital. In the 1980s, two actors’ fates were linked there as they struggled together, hoping to crack the acting scene. 35 years later, both are huge stars, with their destiny linked by the numerous struggled they shared.

The two stars who were once strugglers in Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee are both big names in their respective fields today. But in the late-80s, both were men in their early 20s struggling to make it as actors. Shah Rukh, all of 21-22, was studying in Jamia Milia Islamia when he joined Barry John’s theatre group in Delhi. Manoj, who was around 18 then, was already part of the group. In an interview, Bajpayee recalled how the two would hang out with other actors during those days. Since none of them had enough money, they would often even share cigarettes.

Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee’s parallel careers

Shah Rukh became a TV star first with shows like Fauji and Cirkus before moving to Mumbai in 1991. He had a dream start to his career with hits like Deewana, Darr, and Baazigar and by the late-90s, he had established himself as the number one star in Bollywood. In the 25 years since, he has re-asserted himself as one of the most popular and successful actors in the history of cinema and the highest-grossing Indian actor ever.

Manoj Bajpayee came to Mumbai after doing a small role in the 1994 film Bandit Queen. His breakthrough came with the 1997 sleeper hit Satya, following which he worked in a wide range of films like Shool, Veer Zaara, and many others. Regarded as one of the finest contemporary actors in Indian cinema, Bajpayee has won three National Film Awards. Having worked in TV in the 90s, Bajpayee made a return to the smaller screen in 2019 with The Family Man. The success of that show, along with other projects like Ray, Killer Soup, Silence, and Bandaa, have made him the most sought-after actor on the streaming scene.

Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee’s wealth

Shah Rukh Khan, courtesy his films, business interests, and investments, is one of the richest actors in not just India but worldwide. As per Forbes, he has a net worth of around $760 million. Manoj Bajpayee may not be touching those dizzying heights but the actor has done well for himself in his niche. Last year, it was reported that the actor is worth Rs 170 crore. Bajpayee laughed off the suggestions in a press conference but just said that he has earned enough to live comfortably for the rest of his life. As per estimates, the two actors combined net worth is over Rs 6500 crore.

