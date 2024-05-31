Meet actor who had superhit debut, suddenly quit Bollywood at 27, had a secret marriage, now runs Rs 4700-crore company

It does not happen often that an actor becomes a star with just their first film as a lead. Hrithik Roshan was one such exception, and Rishi Kapoor was another. The common factor among these two was that they went on to have successful careers in films. But there was another actor, more recent, who had a hit debut, and then he decided to leave it all behind to enter the corporate world.

The actor with a hit debut who called it quits at 27

Girish Kumar, with his chocolate boy looks, made his film debut in 2013 with Prabhu Deva’s Ramaiya Vastavaiya, a remake of the director’s Tamil hit Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. The film also starred Shruti Haasan and Sonu Sood. Upon its release, the film’s songs became a rage and the film itself did well at the box office too. A low-budget romantic drama, Ramaiya Vastavaiya was able to gross over Rs 40 crore, more than recovering its costs. When it arrived on TV, it became an even bigger sensation. But after this dream debut, Girish acted in just one more film – the 2016 box office bomb Loveshhuda. After that, he quit acting at the age of 27.

Girish Kumar’s secret wedding

Around the release of Loveshhuda, Girish tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Krsna. But despite being a public figure, Girish did not divulge about his marriage to his fans or even post on social media about it. He revealed it only in 2017 in an Instagram post. An India.com report quoted Girish as saying that he did this to protect his career as he felt the ‘married’ tag may affect his prospects as a romantic hero. “Krsna was a little apprehensive but she understood my need to safeguard my film’s interests. But now I want share her with the world and declare my love for her officially,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Girish Kumar’s career after films

Girish is the son of Kumar Taurani, film producer and co-owner of Tips Industries. After he quit acting in 2016, Girish joined his father and uncle Ramesh Taurani in handling Tips. He currently works as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), in Tips Industries, making him heir to the Rs 4700-crore film production, distribution and music company. Working behind the scenes, Girish has been involved in the marketing and production of films like Ponniyin Selvan series and Merry Christmas.

