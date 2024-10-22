Yash Chopra's final film as a director was Jab Tak Hai Jaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma, after which he announced that he would retire. But a few days before the release of the film, due to dengue, multiple organs of his body failed and he said goodbye to the world.

Even if lovers die, their love story lives on...Indian film director and producer and the founding Chairman of Yash Raj Films, Yash Chopra may not be amongst us today, but his brilliant films have kept him alive in everyone's hearts. Yash Chopra succumbed to death following multiple organ failure at 80 years of age on October 21, 2012. Yash Chopra, known as the OG 'King of Romance', started as a director in the Hindi film industry in 1959 with the film Dhool Ka Phool. Over the years, as a director, he gave the film industry films like Veer Zaara (2004), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Darr (1993), Parampara (1992), Lamhe (1991), Chandni (1989), Vijay, Deewar, and Joshila. As a producer too, he has given many great films.

Most of Yash Chopra's films have been superhits. He is known in the history of Hindi cinema as a filmmaker who won the National Film Award 6 times. The Government of India also honored him with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2005 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Yash Chopra's final film as a director was Jab Tak Hai Jaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma, after which he announced that he would retire. But a few days before the release of the film, due to dengue, multiple organs of his body failed and he said goodbye to the world.

Yash Chopra's legacy in filmmaking is currently being carried forward by his two sons - Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra. In 1970, Yash Chopra married Pamela Singh. Together they have two sons Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra, born in 1971 and 1973, respectively.

Aditya Chopra is also a film director and producer and holds the position of chairman and managing director of Yash Raj Films, while Uday is an assistant director turned actor. He is currently the Director – of Yash Raj Films, and CEO – of YRF Entertainment.

Aditya Chopra, the elder son of the late Yash Chopra is estimated to be worth over Rs 6000 crore. Uday Chopra, on the other hand, is said to be worth Rs 50 crore. The Chopra family is said to be worth Rs 7500 crore.

READ | 'Bas bhaiya...': Abhishek Bachchan greets paps with folded hands in viral video amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai