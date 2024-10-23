In response to the backlash, Minahil Malik issued a statement, strongly denying the authenticity of the video.

Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik found herself at the center of a social media storm after an alleged obscene video of her was leaked online. The video, which surfaced recently, reportedly shows Minahil in an intimate moment with an unidentified man, sparking widespread discussions and criticism across various platforms.

The leaked video quickly went viral, with several social media users sharing and commenting on the footage. Alongside the video, several obscene pictures, also allegedly of Minahil, began circulating online. The incident led to a barrage of trolling and online bullying aimed at the TikTok star, as many users expressed their disappointment in her. However, others speculated that the leak might be a publicity stunt, further fueling the controversy.

In response to the backlash, Minahil Malik issued a statement, strongly denying the authenticity of the video. In a video posted on TikTok, she clarified that the video was morphed and completely fake. She further revealed that she had filed a formal complaint with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the person responsible for the leak.

“These videos are completely fake. I have already filed a complaint with the FIA against the person responsible, and they will be arrested soon,” Minahil stated in her video message. She also shared the emotional toll the situation has taken on her and her family, saying, “My family and I are going through severe depression because of this.”

Appealing to her fans for support, Minahil requested that they report the fake videos and refrain from spreading the false content. "Only someone who has no respect for women or doesn’t have a mother or sister at home can do this. I am a witness, and so is my God. I only need your support," she added.

As investigations by the FIA proceed, Minahil Malik continues to call for an end to the malicious trolling and bullying she has faced since the video surfaced.