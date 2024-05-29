Canadian DJ deadmau5 returns to India after a decade; know when, where to watch him perform live

Canadian DJ and music producer deadmau5 returned to India. Know where can you watch him live.

Sunburn Arena, India's premier electronic dance music (EDM) IP (Intellectual Property), proudly announces its first-ever arena show of the season featuring the iconic Canadian music producer and DJ deadmau5 A.K.A. Joel Thomas Zimmerman! This highly anticipated event marks the return of deadmau5 to India, promising an unforgettable night of groundbreaking music on July 12th, 2024, at NESCO Centre in Mumbai.

Tickets for Sunburn Arena ft. deadmau5 will go live at 12 PM on May 30th, 2024, exclusively on BookMyShow. Ticket prices start at Rs. 1200/-. With a career spanning over two decades, deadmau5 has consistently pushed the boundaries of electronic music, earning six Grammy-Award nominations in the process. From headlining major festivals to dominating the charts, deadmau5's influence on the EDM landscape is undeniable. His chart-topping success is matched by multiple prestigious awards, including Best Electronic Artist, Album of the Year and Best Live Performance. Celebrated for their immersive experience, deadmau5's performances combine cutting-edge technology, stunning visuals and pulsating beats that captivate audiences worldwide.

Globally, deadmau5 is known for his work in progressive house and electro-house, as well as other electronic music genres like techno. His repertoire includes some of the most beloved and trending tracks in EDM, such as ‘Glowing Nights’, ‘Echoes of Euphoria’ and ‘Rhythm Revolution’, each amassing millions of streams and rave reviews. After a decade, deadmau5 is set to return with an immersive audio-visual spectacle that showcases his signature sound promising to captivate audiences once again.

Commenting on returning to India, deadmau5 said, “I am thrilled to be back in India after a decade and perform for my Indian fans after such a long time. The energy and love of the Indian crowd are truly unmatched and I cannot wait to share this special moment with all of you!”

Adding to this, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “Sunburn Arena has always aimed to bring the most electrifying and memorable experiences to our audiences, and this exclusive show featuring deadmau5 will be nothing short of epic. We are thrilled to welcome deadmau5 back to India after a decade and we look forward to an unforgettable night filled with cutting-edge music, stunning visuals and an immersive atmosphere that fans will cherish!”

Known for his signature stage helmet, also known as his mau5head, fans of the EDM DJ eagerly await his next big-stage spectacle and earth-shattering productions. Deadmau5 arose at a time when EDM was becoming one of the most popular genres in the west, growing into one of the defining superstars of the late 2000s and early 2010s EDM boom. He has now embarked on his ‘retro5pective: 25yrs of Deadmau5’ tour celebrating 25 years of innovation, collaboration and unforgettable memories.

Sunburn has previously hosted some of the biggest names in the global music scene, including the iconic Martin Garrix India Tour, Armin Van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Black Coffee and the unforgettable Marshmello Holi Weekend Tour.

