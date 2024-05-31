Azim Premji gets a sigh of relief from High Court, long pending criminal case now…

Azim Premji is one of the most celebrated billionaires in India. Often regarded as the most generous man in India, Azim Premji is known for his vision, philanthropy and business ethics. As per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, Azim Premji and family donated over Rs 1774 crore last year. The known billionaire philanthropist is once again in the news but this time over a criminal case. The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a long pending criminal case against Wipro Chairman Azim Premji. The Lucknow Bench had reserved its verdict on May 13 after hearing the pleas. The court said that prima facie there is no case against Premji.

Allahabad High Court Judge Shamim Ahmed stated that CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) Lucknow did not use his discretion in issuing a warrant and summoning Premji. According to the court, CJM failed to properly examine the documents and evidence presented on behalf of Premji.

For those who are unaware, the Labor Enforcement Officer filed a complaint against Azim Premji almost 8 years ago. In the CJM court, the officer alleged charge of violation of labour laws by Azim Premji’s firm. At that time, Azim Premji’s Wipro entered into a manpower supply agreement with a service provider company M/s G for G Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd. As per the complaint, Wipro violated terms of this agreement. The complaint was filed against them under the Equal Remuneration (Pay) Act of 1976.