Anil Ambani goes electric, heads to Mukesh Ambani’s party in powerful EV, price starts at Rs…

Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, is currently attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash on a cruise ship. Anil Ambani is accompanied by other big business magnates and bollywood stars. While netizens are curious to catch a glimpse inside the Ambani party, automotive enthusiasts were busy spotting the cars of the celebs heading to the airport for their flight to Italy. As Anil Ambani left for Italy, the car enthusiasts noticed that the businessman arrived at the airport in a BYD Seal EV that was recently launched in India.

Anil Ambani and his family own a range of super expensive vehicles and it appears that the BYD Seal EV is the newest addition to the collection. Priced at more than Rs 41 lakh, the BYD Seal is the company’s flagship vehicle in India. It was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

The car is available in the international market with two battery pack options - 61.4kWh and 82.5kWh, based on BYD's e-Platform 3.0. Comparing the two on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC-cycle), the BYD Seal with 61.4kWh battery pack has a range of 550 km and the model with 82.5kWh battery pack can go 700 km on a single charge. The more powerful battery system generates 312 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to one hundred kilometres per hour in only 5.9 seconds (claimed).

The dual-motor model has an AWD system that allows BYD Seal EV to generate 530 horsepower. The massive amount of power allows the car to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

As BYD cars are known to offer lots of tech inside the cabin, the BYD Seal EV is no less. Just like the BYD Atto 3, the BYD Seal comes with a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment display in the centre console; the driver also benefits from a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.