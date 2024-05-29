Twitter
Bollywood

'Taped our mouths, tied hands': Anurag Kashyap, Imtiaz Ali's daughters open up on harrowing ordeal of being kept hostage

Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali's daughters Aaliyah Kashyap and Ida Ali said that they were once held hostage by a housekeeper.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 29, 2024, 03:03 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Aaliyah Kashyap and Ida Ali
Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali's daughters Aaliyah Kashyap and Ida Ali, in the recent podcast, talked about a scary incident in which they were held hostage by Aaliyah's housekeeper during a robbery attempt.

They said that the incident left both girls frightened and parents worried when they found out what had happened. On her podcast Young, Dumb & Anxious, Aaliyah revealed that she and Ida became close friends because of that one traumatic experience. She explained that their families lived in the same building. One time, when their parents had to go out, Ida was dropped at Aaliyah's place to play.

She said, “Her parents and my parents were going out together somewhere and she (Ida) was staying at my house and my nani was there. My nani was watching us and so was our didi, who was working in our house at the time.”

Aaliyah added, "She locked my nani in the room in the evening after my parents left. She taped Ida and my mouth and tied our hands to a chair. We were crying and freaking out because we thought we were going to die. So basically she was stealing stuff from the house. She was stealing jewellery and money or whatever was in house." 

“Thankfully, my mom had left something and she came back like 15-20 minutes later to pick it up and she saw everything that had happened and she called her parents, my dad everyone back and they like freaked out. It was obviously traumatic but it would have been a lot more traumatic if we went through that alone,” she revealed.

Aaliyah is a social media influencer who promotes brands on her accounts and creates content. In an earlier YouTube video, she talked about Shane Gregoire, revealing that they met on a dating app and she made the first move. Aaliyah also shared that despite her nerves, she was the one to initiate their first kiss. They recently got and engaged and are planning to marry next year. 

