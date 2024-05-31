Madhurima Tuli mocked for apologising to Hrithik Roshan for ignoring him 2 years go: 'Viral hone ka tareeka casual hai'

Madhurima Tuli recently shared a public apology to Hrithik Roshan for ignoring him 2 years ago.

Madhurima Tuli grabbed headlines during her stint in Bigg Boss 13, when she hit her ex-boyfriend Vishal with a frypan. The actress has again garnered attention with her recent post apologising to Hrithik Roshan for ignoring him 2 years ago.

On Thursday, Madhurima Tuli took to her Instagram and shared a post asking Hrithik Roshan for forgiveness for freezing infront of him, ignoring him at an event two years ago and wrote, "Hey Hrithik, I have a confession. bumped into you 2 yrs ago and I think I completely froze. Since that day i feel guilty imagining you must think I'm so rude or you might have forgotten about it also."

The post further read, "But I had to convey this to you l literally FROZE. As I'm a huge fan since Kaho na pyaar hai. I didn't know how to approach so l thought this is the best platform to convey a msg. I hope you forgive me. Yours truly, Madhurima Tuli (still a fan)." She tagged Hrithik Roshan in the caption along with a rose emoji.

Netizens mocked the actress for apologising publically after 2 years. One of the comments read, "Viral hone ka tareeka thoda casual hai (Very casual way of getting viral)." Another comment read, "Very good that you confessed. Hrithik might have been in tension from last 2 years thinking why would have you ignored him." Another user commented, "He gets lakhs of letters like this, why would he reply you."

Madhurima Tuli started her career with Telugu film Homam but later ventured into television and starred in several hit shows like Kasturi, Kumkum Bhagya, Jhansi Ki Rani and Chadrakanta among others. She also participated in several reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Hrithik Roshan on the other hand was last seen in Fighter and is now gearing up for YRF spy universe's film War 2 which also stars Jr NTR. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is scheduled to release next year.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.