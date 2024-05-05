Search icon
Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats Delhi Bomb Scare: Connaught Place, the vibrant heart of Delhi, is under heightened vigilance after an unattended bag was found at N Block, according to reports. The area has been cordoned off as concerns rise over potential threats, with police units swiftly deployed. Stay tuned for more details on the suspicious bag as the situation unfolds.

