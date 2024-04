Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Salman Khan security threat: The brother of criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated, Anmol Bishnoi is also charged with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose wala. In the past, Lawrence Bishnoi, who is incarcerated right now, repeatedly threatened Salman Khan with death.