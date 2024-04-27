Twitter
Bollywood

Kalki 2898 AD release postponed due to Lok Sabha elections; Prabhas-starrer to now release on...

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which was earlier slated for May 9, has now been postponed.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 06:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD
Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has been postponed again. The film which was scheduled for May 9, 2024, has now been pushed ahead for a month. The makers have announced the new release date by dropping a new poster of the film. 

The upcoming sci-fi saga will now be released worldwide on June 27, 2024. The reason for the postponement is the Lok Sabha elections. The announcement, made today (April 27), precisely two months ahead of the release date, has only added to the excitement surrounding the project. Taking to social media, the makers unveiled the biggest news which read, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024.

The new poster reveals Amitabh Bachchan's unmasked look for Ashwatthama. Even Prabhas looks leaner, and Deepika looks badass in the new poster. The poster and the announcement have taken the internet by storm. Several netizens and fans of the actors commented on the look reveal. A fan wrote, "All 3 of them looking good here honestly, let's see what they have cooked." Another fan wrote, "Kalki Rampage in 2 Months. It's gonna be a Divine BlockBuster for sure. Ramp Poster." One of the fans wrote, "India ka Star Wars." A netizen wrote, "Sab updates tagda hein, bass movie acchi ban jaye. Fir maza hi maza. Hope Nag will deliver." Speaking about the postponement of the film, Kalki 2898 AD was originally scheduled for January 2024 release. The makers pushed the film to May due to extensive post-production. This is the second time that Kalki 2898 AD has been postponed. 

A recent glimpse into the world of Kalki 2898 AD through Amitabh Bachchan's character as Ashwatthama left fans in awe, particularly with the stunning de-ageing transformation of the veteran actor. The character reveal video, showcased a blend of languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. Directed by Nag Ashwin and backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is gearing up for its release on June 27, 2024.

