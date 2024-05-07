SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

Cricket
SRH vs LSG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 57 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.
In the 57th match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Both teams have played 11 games each in the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad has won 6 out of their 11 matches and currently holds the 4th position on the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.065.
Lucknow Super Giants have also won 6 out of their 11 matches and are placed 5th on the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.371.
Match Details
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 57
Date & Time: May 08, 07:30 PM
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Abhishek Sharma, KL Rahul(c), Travis Head(vc), Deepak Hooda
All-rounders: Pat Cummins, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers: T Natarajan, Yash Thakur
SRH vs LSG My Dream11 team
Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, KL Rahul(c), Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marcus Stoinis(vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq, T Natarajan