SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

SRH vs LSG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 57 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

In the 57th match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Both teams have played 11 games each in the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad has won 6 out of their 11 matches and currently holds the 4th position on the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.065.

Lucknow Super Giants have also won 6 out of their 11 matches and are placed 5th on the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.371.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 57

Date & Time: May 08, 07:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, KL Rahul(c), Travis Head(vc), Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Pat Cummins, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Yash Thakur

SRH vs LSG My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, KL Rahul(c), Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marcus Stoinis(vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq, T Natarajan