SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple unveils new iPad Pro, its thinnest product ever with M4 chip, price starts at...

Haryana Political Crisis: Will 3 independent MLAs support withdrawal impact the present Nayab Saini led-BJP government?

Meet Radhika Khera, who quit Congress alleging 'harassment' in party, now joined BJP

Did Ranveer Singh delete wedding photos with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram? Here's the truth

IPL 2024: Here’s why CSK star MS Dhoni batted at No.9 against PBKS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple unveils new iPad Pro, its thinnest product ever with M4 chip, price starts at...

Haryana Political Crisis: Will 3 independent MLAs support withdrawal impact the present Nayab Saini led-BJP government?

Meet Radhika Khera, who quit Congress alleging 'harassment' in party, now joined BJP

7 benefits of drinking lemon water in the morning

8 tips to maintain gut health during summers

Foods that may secretly contain insects

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Did Ranveer Singh delete wedding photos with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram? Here's the truth

SS Rajamouli's Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer RRR to have grand re-release, here's how you can watch the blockbuster again

Meet actor, whose father was superstar, first two films flopped, then starred in Rs 600-crore blockbuster, is now...

HomeCricket

Cricket

SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

SRH vs LSG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 57 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 07, 2024, 07:50 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    In the 57th match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Both teams have played 11 games each in the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad has won 6 out of their 11 matches and currently holds the 4th position on the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.065.

    Lucknow Super Giants have also won 6 out of their 11 matches and are placed 5th on the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.371.

    Match Details

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 57

    Date & Time: May 08, 07:30 PM

    Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

    SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

    Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran

    Batters: Abhishek Sharma, KL Rahul(c), Travis Head(vc), Deepak Hooda

    All-rounders: Pat Cummins, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marcus Stoinis

    Bowlers: T Natarajan, Yash Thakur

    SRH vs LSG My Dream11 team

    Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, KL Rahul(c), Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marcus Stoinis(vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Naveen-ul-Haq, T Natarajan

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet man who used to sell pens, borrowed Rs 70,000 to start company now worth Rs 300 crore, his business is...

    Meet woman who ran away from home at 15, slept on railway station, built Rs 104 crore company, she is...

    'Baap re baap': Imtiaz Ali reveals Diljit Dosanjh was scandalised by old women's 'vulgar' improvisation on Chamkila set

    HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 UPDATE: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result date announced, know how to check

    HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 declared: Ridhima Sharma tops Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result, direct link here

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

    Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

    Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

    Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    MORE
    Advertisement