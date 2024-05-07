Twitter
Watch: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal team up for hilarious RR meme, video goes viral

Chahal and Kuldeep have been selected in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 07, 2024, 07:19 PM IST

Wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, known together as 'Kulcha', shared a funny meme before the DC vs RR clash in the IPL 2024. They were both picked for India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad. Rajasthan Royals shared a video on Instagram featuring Chahal and Kuldeep.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav acted out a popular meme template. The video celebrated their selection for the T20 World Cup. Both players will play on Tuesday, with DC aiming to stay in the playoff race. RR has a chance to climb to the top of the table if they beat DC away.

Earlier, Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal expressed his joy at making a comeback to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. He described it as his 'biggest achievement' in recent times. Speaking to broadcasters before Rajasthan's IPL 2024 match against SunRisers in Hyderabad, Chahal stated that being selected for the World Cup meant more to him than his performances in the IPL.

India Squad for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashashvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav. Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rimku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
