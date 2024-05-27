Pune car crash: 2 doctors arrested on charges of manipulating blood samples, evidence destruction

Those arrested include head of the forensic department of the hospital, they said.

PUNE: The Pune police have arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital here for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case of a car accident involving a 17-year-old boy, officials said on Monday.

"They have been arrested for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case," a senior police official said.

