Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MBOSE 12th Result 2024: HSSLC Meghalaya Board 12th result declared, direct link here

Apple iPhone 14 at ‘lowest price ever’ in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 10499 after Rs 48500 discount

Meet man who left high-paying job, built Rs 2000 crore business, moved to village due to…

Meet star, who grew up poor, identity was kept hidden from public, thought about suicide; later became richest...

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor recalls 'disturbing' memory from his childhood in throwback viral video, says 'I was four years...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MBOSE 12th Result 2024: HSSLC Meghalaya Board 12th result declared, direct link here

Air India Express cancels 80 flights as crew members go on mass 'sick leave'; apologises for disruptions

Apple iPhone 14 at ‘lowest price ever’ in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 10499 after Rs 48500 discount

7 Bollywood actors who are school dropouts 

This palace of India's last Mughal emperor turned into ruins

10 foods to boost immunity in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Fardeen Khan reveals it took 25 dogs to calm Sanjay Leela Bhansali down during Heeramandi shoot: 'Whenever he...'

This superstar was in love with Muslim actress, was about to marry her, relationship ruined after death threats from..

Meet former beauty queen who competed with Aishwarya, made debut with a superstar, quit acting to become monk, is now..

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 14 at ‘lowest price ever’ in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 10499 after Rs 48500 discount

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at just Rs 10499 in the Flipkart sale after a Rs 48500 discount. Apple iPhone 14 is listed at Rs 58,999 on Flipkart after Rs 10,901 off from the official store price.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 08, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

article-main
Apple iPhone 14
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at the lowest price ever in the current Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 14 has been among the most selling smartphones in the world in the past year and it is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale that ends on May 9. Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at just Rs 10499 in the Flipkart sale after a Rs 48500 discount. Apple iPhone 14 is listed at Rs 58,999 on Flipkart after Rs 10,901 off from the official store price. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 500 off on UPI transactions, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 56,499. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 48,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 10,499 in the Flipkart sale. 

At this price, the Apple iPhone 14 is undoubtedly one of the best phones that you can get. Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The phone received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series.

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Apple iPhone 14 failed to make a mark right after the launch due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 got some attention from the buyers after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Air India Express cancels 80 flights as crew members go on mass 'sick leave'; apologises for disruptions

Meet IAS officer, son of a farmer, cleared UPSC after multiple attempts, secured AIR...

Mukesh Ambani pays highest salary to this Reliance employee, he is son of…

Comedian Kettan reacts after Karan Johar slams him for 'disrespecting' on reality show: 'Whatever impersonation I do...'

Meet Bollywood's richest man and only billionaire, once sold toothbrushes, now richer than Shah Rukh, Salman combined

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement