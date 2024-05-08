Not Alia Bhatt or Isha Ambani but this Indian CEO made heads turn at Met Gala 2024, she is from...



Met Gala is the fashion extravaganza with many head-turning and eyeball-grabbing moments. While Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla are no strangers to the gala, this time around fashionista and entrepreneur Mona Patel stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2024 with her glamorous 'mechanical butterflies' outfit. Her look was exquisitely crafted by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen and celebrity stylist Law Roach.

Mona Patel made a grand debut as she flaunted her floor-grazing sculpted gown with a butterfly-shaped corset, which perfectly matched the theme of 'The Garden of Time'. What is the most striking part about her dress is the butterflies, which were wrapped around her arms.

“I wanted my debut look to be something that celebrates my heritage and also combines my love couture, and when I heard of the theme, Iris Van Herpen seemed like the obvious choice,” Patel had told Vogue India.

Who is Mona Patel?

Born and raised in Vadodara, Mona studied Rutgers University in New Jersey. She then returned to India and completed her studies at Gujarat University.

At 22, she moved to Dallas, Texas to pursue her dreams. Patel also went to Harvard Business School in 2022 and attended Stanford University’s executive programme in 2020.

In 2006, Patel took her first steps into entrepreneurship, founding eight companies across diverse sectors including healthcare, technology, and real estate. Through her unwavering dedication and strategic vision, she has built an empire valued at over $100 million, as detailed on her website, Haute Mona.

However, Patel's success is not measured solely by financial achievements. She is also recognised for her philanthropic endeavors, most notably through her NGO, Couture For Cause.



