IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1 joins IIT Bombay, leaves it after 2 years without graduation, he is now…

Satvat Jagwani made it to the news after he secured AIR 1 in IIT-JEE to get admission in IIT Bombay. IIT-JEE is considered one of the most difficult entrance exams in the world and lakhs of IIT applicants appear for the exam every year, however only a few are able to score big. Getting admission in the popular IIT Bombay is especially difficult. One brilliant mind who secured a seat at IIT Bombay by getting AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE exam in Satvat Jagwani. Surprisingly, the IIT-JEE topper left IIT Bombay just after 2 years without completing his graduation. He went on to study at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

After securing AIR 1 in IIT-JEE, Jagwani created a Quora profile and a YouTube channel where he answered questions of many IIT aspirants and taught programming. He got AIR 1 in the JEE Advanced 2015. As per Satvat Jagwani’s LinkedIn profile, he completed his graduation in computer science and engineering from MIT in 2020 and he also completed his master’s from the same institute. Jagwani is now working as a Software Development Engineer at a US based software company Cadence Design Systems which was founded by an IIT graduate in 2021.

IIT-JEE topper Satvat Jagwani’s decision to leave IIT Bombay left many baffled but it is worth noting that he isn’t the only IIT-JEE topper to leave IIT Bombay to join MIT. Chitraang Murdia who got AIR 1 in the JEE Advanced 2014 left IIT Bombay to study Computer Science at IIT Bombay but left to study Physics at MIT. While Chitraang Murdia has been vocal about his decision, Satvat Jagwani hasn’t shared much about his decision to move to MIT.