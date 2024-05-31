Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What to do for Mangal dosha

P2P Lending vs Traditional Lending: Which is right for you?

Google News, Google Discover down for millions of users in India, world

Meet college dropout who worked for Rs 65, began small cart, now owns Rs 20000 crore company which is India's largest...

This Sunny Deol film broke his string of flops, was rejected by producers, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty; it earned...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What to do for Mangal dosha

P2P Lending vs Traditional Lending: Which is right for you?

Union Of Hindu woman, Muslim Man Invalid Under Muslim Personal Law: Madhya Pradesh High Court

7 ways to protect your eyes during heatwave

Highest run scorer for each team in T20Is

8 signs of low Vitamin B12 in body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Union Of Hindu woman, Muslim Man Invalid Under Muslim Personal Law: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bihar Heat Attack: Heatstroke Claims 19 Lives Amid Rising Temperatures In State, IMD Issues Alert

Amid Scorching Heatwaves, Delhi Grapples With Severe Water Crisis, CM Kejriwal Moves To SC

This film broke Sunny Deol's string of flops, was written for Kamal, rejected by producers, Sanjay, Mithun, earned...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor confirmed as new host, says 'jhakaas nahi kuch khaas karte hai', leaves netizens divided

This actor left UPSC dreams for Bollywood, was launched by Amitabh, fought Shah Rukh, then disappeared for years, now...

HomeIndia

India

What to do for Mangal dosha

Mangal Dosha is one of the scariest and talked about Doshas in a horoscope, and females suffer the most due to this

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 31, 2024, 06:51 PM IST

What to do for Mangal dosha
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Because it is propagated like that, and I even blame fellow astrologers for this. Then the most relevant question is: what is Mangal Dosha: what to do if a person has Mangal Dosha?

What is Mangal Dosha.

You search about Manglik dosha, and you find people saying:

  • Mangal in six houses give Mangal Dosha i.e. the presence of Mars in the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 7th, 8th and 12th house makes a person Manglik.
  • It means 50% of the people are Manglik and 50% of the people are not Manglik.
  • Another perception is that a Manglik should not marry a non-Manglik.
  • So, who should marry whom?

But if you know actual facts about Mangal Dosha and what to do, even if you are Manglik, the problem of 75% of people will be resolved. Most of the time, such misconceptions about Mangal dosha make you miss the best life partner for you.

There is no doubt that the Mangal dosha can cause issues related to marriage matters, but how to check, if you are really Manglik. There are calculators/ other free tools available to check Mangal dosha, but if someone checks such a critical point with a little care, 75% of people will be relieved. One has to check the exact placement of Mars in horoscope to know about Mangal Dosha. It is not the house that makes a person Manglik but the placement of Mars is in which sign, it is exalted or debilitated and some other factors.

Forget the theoretical narration what Mangal Dosha is, what to do for Manglik Dosha and remedies for Manglik Dosha. Just read a few practical narrations below to decide if you are Manglik (in fact) and what to do if you are Manglik.

Another relevant statement here is that even if you are Manglik, it is due to your past life Karmas. If almighty has given you this blemish, he has also sent someone to counterbalance/cancel its effects in your charts; the only thing is that you need to follow the right methods to identify that soulmate. Otherwise, based on the orthodox methods to paste the blot of Mangal Dosha could make you miss your best life partner.

Read the gist of some practical analysis on Manglik Dosha below. You will realise that due to such misconceptions, you are either rejecting or getting rejected by someone who could be your best life partner.

Are you really Manglik:

The examples below are just a glance into over 10000 horoscopes I would have studied to check (only) if the person has Mangal dosha and what to do for Mangal Dosha?

Person 1 – DOB: 13 Jun 1999, TOB: 15:13 pm, POB: Kolkai, Tamil Nadu. Mars is placed in the First House in Leo sign. Mars positioned in the Libra sign, the sign of Venus neutralizes the importance of Mars hence the person is NOT MANGALIK. 

Person 2 – DOB 12 Mar 2000, TOB; 18:13 pm, POB: Kottayam, Kerala India. Mars is placed in the eighth house, but Mars is positioned in the Pisces sign, the sign of Jupiter, which does not result in Manglik Dosha So, the person is NOT MANGLIK.

Person 3 – DOB 22 May, 1998, TOB: 18.00 pm, POB: Bengaluru, India. Mars is placed in the eighth house but is positioned in the Taurus sign, the sign of Venus, and this position of Mars does not result in Manglik Dosha, so this person is also NOT MANGLIK.

Typically all three natives would have been declared Manglik, but I told them: wherever you post your profile, say confidently that you are not Manglik.   

Solution/remedies for Manglik Dosha

The typical astrologers may first declare you a Manglik and then suggest different conventional remedies for Manglik Dosha. You cannot ridicule the verdict of the almighty (if you are really a Manglik) by performing Pooja at a particular temple, performing Kumbh Vivah or donating blood, pulses, jaggery etc. With due respect to all, I want to say, the best and the only solution for Mangal Dosha is to marry after matching charts. But, do the matching properly and not just go online using mathematical tools. There is a very high chance that you will not miss the best life partner due to misconceptions about Manglik Dosha. Now read some example to understand, best remedies/solution for Mangal Dosha.

Example 1; Boy: 18.11.1999, 22.00 pm, Ambala, Haryana. Girl: 04.09.1999, 01.28 am, New Delhi

They both knew each other, families were also ok for this alliance. But girl’s father was scared that the boy was Manglik from 7 house. I told them that the boy is not Manglik  even though Mangal is positioned in the seventh house but this is exalted. Usually, people are convinced that Mangal in the 7th house makes a person Manglik. Of course,I told them there was an issue of Venus, but that was manageable by performing some simple things, but only after marriage. Remedies before marriage make an alliance conditional, which should never be advised, no matter how good the couple know each other.

Example 2: Boy: 17.12.1998, 07.40 am, Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Girl: 03.10.2000, 01.55 am, Pune,

Best friends for four years wanted to marry. But here boy’s father was adamant as the girl was Manglik. No doubt, she was Manglik with Mars in her 2nd house in the Leo sign, but the boy had Ketu sitting in the 3rd house, which cancelled the girl’s Mangal Dosha. Boy’s father, of course, spoke to me at length, but finally his doubt got cleared. I don’t know how many couples will get such an opinion to marry the best life partner or will miss it due to misconceptions about Mangal Dosha.

Example 3: Boy: 23.02.1994, 02.22 am, Pune, Girl: 28.11.1995, 10.54 am, Pune

Both working professionals knew each other from college time , but many Pandit Ji told that the girl is Manglik from the 12th house. No doubt, she had Mars in the 12th house, but it was in the house of Jupiter, so she is not Manglik. Of course, there was mismatch in the Karakas for which I told them a few things and they were ready to abide by the same. But at least the menace of Manglik Dosha went away, and after that, it was their personal decision whether to marry or not.

A proper matching of horoscopes made them marry the right person. However, this needs comprehensive horoscope matching and not just online mathematical results. One can read more about it on how to match horoscope

For any doubt on Mangal dosha, you can take an authentic report are you really a Manglik. This could be an eye-opener.

The matter here is nothing but clarity if the person is really Manglik, what do you do if you have Mangal Dosha? What is the best solution for Mangal Dosha? For any specific query, connect with my office at +91 9278555588/9278665588. Best Wishes

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

Disclaimer- Consumer connect initiative

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Google News, Google Discover down for millions of users in India, world

US opposes UN resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid rising tensions

'Matter of...': India reacts to 'All eyes on Rafah', reaffirms support for Palestinian statehood

Meet star kid who got addicted to alcohol due to one role, lost memories, nobody gave him work for years, is now...

Meet college dropout who worked for Rs 65, began small cart, now owns Rs 20000 crore company which is India's largest...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement