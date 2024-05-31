Twitter
Former US President Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in hush money trial

Hamas ready for 'complete agreement' if Israel stops war in Gaza

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi HC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar's plea today

Weather update: Rain showers expected in parts of Delhi-NCR amid heatwave, minimum temperature to be...

Viral video: Black panther cub Bagheera spotted alongside mother at Pench Tiger Reserve

Rare footage captured by wildlife photographer Monu Dubey at Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh showcases a black panther cub, Bagheera, alongside her leopard mother.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 31, 2024, 07:14 AM IST

In a breathtaking display of nature's wonders, a wildlife photographer captured a remarkable moment at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Monu Dubey, the photographer, unveiled a video capturing a black panther cub named Bagheera alongside her leopard mother.

The heartwarming footage showcased Bagheera, the black panther cub, delicately sipping water from a tranquil pond near the Turia gate in Pench. Amidst the relentless heat, the cub quenched her thirst before joining her mother's side.

For those eager to witness the enchanting duo up close, Pench National Park shared Monu Dubey's captivating snapshot on Instagram. Accompanying the image was a caption that encapsulated the rarity of the sighting, emphasizing the mesmerizing beauty of nature's creations.

The caption underscored the uniqueness of black panthers, a melanistic variant of leopards, and their elusive nature. Their striking black coats, resulting from a genetic mutation, add to their enigmatic allure.

"This rare duo spotted in Pench Tiger Reserve is a testament to the diverse and vibrant wildlife thriving in our forests," the post exclaimed. It echoed the sentiment of conservation, stressing the importance of preserving their natural habitats.

Pench Tiger Reserve, renowned as one of India's premier tiger reserves, spans across the states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Comprising the Indira Priyadarshini Pench National Park, the Pench Mowgli Sanctuary, and a buffer, it serves as a sanctuary for a plethora of species. Notably, it is the same forest area immortalized in Rudyard Kipling's classic tale, 'The Jungle Book'.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
