P2P Lending vs Traditional Lending: Which is right for you?

Choosing the right lending option can significantly impact your financial plans and borrowing experience.

In this comprehensive guide, to provide the reader with a clearer understanding of the lending options available today, we will compare P2P lending with traditional lending with regards to their nature, benefits, and possible risks.

When you get to the end of this blog post, you should have a greater understanding of which of these two might work better for you.

What is P2P Lending?

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is a new type of financial service that connects borrowers with lenders via online platforms. This method eliminates the use of conventional financial system institutions, especially for those who need loans as well as those who have money that they would wish to lend.

P2P lending works on an intermediary basis in which they do not provide loans but help lenders to view the requests and provide funds to them.

Traditional Lending: A Historical Perspective

In the past, lending was a more personal activity. Before the establishment of formal banking systems, people relied on informal networks to borrow and lend money. This often included family, friends, and local merchants.

Moneylenders were another common source of loans. These individuals or small groups provided funds in exchange for interest, often operating within small communities. While convenient, this system lacked the regulatory framework and security that modern lending institutions provide, leading to potential risks for both borrowers and lenders.

The advent of banks brought a structured, regulated environment that aimed to protect both parties involved in the loan process. Traditional lending, managed by banks and credit unions, became the standard, offering a safer and more reliable way to access credit.

Differences Between P2P Lending and Traditional Lending

Feature

P2P Lending

Traditional Lending

Intermediary

Online platforms

Banks, credit unions

Loan Approval

Based on platform criteria and lender interest

Bank's credit assessment

Interest Rates

Typically lower

Often higher

Regulation

Less regulated

Heavily regulated

Funding Source

Individual lenders

Bank's funds

Accessibility

Often easier for those with lower credit scores

Stricter credit requirements

Investment Returns

Potentially higher

Typically lower

Loan Process

Quick and digital

Can be slower and involve more paperwork

Risk

Higher for lenders

Lower for banks due to regulatory protections

Pros and Cons of P2P Lending

Pros:

Higher Returns for Lenders: Lenders can earn higher returns compared to traditional savings accounts.

Accessibility: P2P lending platforms may approve loans for borrowers with lower credit scores.

Speed: The loan application and approval process is typically faster and more streamlined.

RBI Regulation: Many P2P platforms, like LenDenClub, are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This adds a layer of security for users, ensuring that platforms adhere to strict operational guidelines.

Transparency: P2P platforms provide detailed loan listings of borrowers, this allows lenders to make informed decisions. Borrowers also benefit from clear terms and conditions.

Diverse Investment Opportunities: Lenders can diversify their investments across multiple loans, spreading their risk.

Technological Convenience: Advanced technology and user-friendly interfaces make P2P lending platforms easy to navigate, enhancing the overall user experience for both borrowers and lenders

Cons:

Risk: There is a higher risk for lenders, as the loans are not secured by collateral or backed by financial institutions.

Default Risk: Returns for lenders can be influenced by borrower defaults.

Higher Interest Rates: Borrowers may face higher interest rates compared to P2P lending.

Pros and Cons of Traditional Lending

Pros:

Security: Traditional lending is heavily regulated, offering protection and security for both borrowers and lenders.

Lower Risk for Lenders: Banks and credit unions usually conduct thorough credit assessments, reducing the risk of default.

Additional Services: Borrowers often benefit from a range of banking services and financial products.

Community and Social Impact: Traditional lending can foster a sense of community by connecting borrowers and lenders directly. It often supports small businesses and individuals who contribute positively to the economy.

Cons:

Strict Requirements: Traditional loans have stringent credit score and documentation requirements.

Slower Process: The loan approval process can be time-consuming, involving extensive paperwork.

Less Flexibility: Traditional lending institutions typically offer less flexibility in loan terms and conditions. Borrowers may have limited options to customize their loans according to specific needs.

Limited Access: Traditional lending can be less accessible for individuals without strong banking relationships or those who live in underserved areas with limited access to banking services.

Opaque Decision-Making: The loan approval process in traditional banks can be less transparent, making it difficult for borrowers to understand the criteria and reasons for loan approvals or rejections.

Lower Returns for Investors: For individuals looking to invest their money, traditional savings accounts and fixed deposits often offer lower returns compared to the potential earnings from P2P lending.

How P2P Lending Works on Apps Like LenDenClub

Using P2P lending apps like LenDenClub is straightforward and efficient. Here's a step-by-step guide to getting started:

1. Sign Up

Registration: Begin by signing up on the platform using your email address and phone number.

Secure your app with a 4-digit passcode

Verify your identity by entering your name.

KYC Verification: Complete your KYC process by submitting your Aadhar card and PAN card details.

Enter your bank account details

3. Select FMPP (Fixed Monthly Payout Plan)

Choose Lending Plan: Opt for the FMPP for up to 12% returns.

4. Choose Lending Period

Lending Duration: Decide on the lending period that suits your financial goals. This could range from a few months to a couple of years.

5. Set lending Amount

Select Amount: Enter the amount you wish to lend and proceed.

6. Borrower Profiling

Automated Matching: The platform profiles borrowers based on the criteria you have selected, ensuring they meet your risk and return preferences.

7. Select Loan Tenure

Loan Duration: Choose the tenure of the loans you are willing to fund, aligning with your selected lending period.

8. Confirm Lending

Finalize: Review your selections and click "Confirm." Your lending process is now complete.

With these steps, your lending amount is allocated to qualified borrowers, and you start earning returns based on the agreed terms. This streamlined process makes P2P lending on platforms like LenDenClub both easy and efficient

Conclusion

Why P2P Lending is Better, Easier, and Offers More Returns than Traditional Lending

P2P lending presents a compelling alternative to traditional lending for several reasons. It offers lower interest rates for borrowers and higher returns for lenders, thanks to its streamlined, digital-first approach. P2P platforms are more accessible, particularly for individuals with lower credit scores who might face challenges securing loans from traditional banks.

The speed and efficiency of the P2P lending process, facilitated by advanced technology, make it an attractive option in today’s fast-paced financial landscape. Additionally, the ability for individual investors to directly fund loans and earn substantial returns is a unique advantage that traditional savings and investment products often lack.

However, it’s important to consider the risks associated with P2P lending, including the potential for borrower defaults and the lower level of regulatory protection compared to traditional banking. For those comfortable with these risks and seeking higher returns, P2P lending can be a lucrative and viable option.

Ultimately, the choice between P2P lending and traditional lending depends on your financial needs, risk tolerance, and investment goals. By understanding the differences and evaluating the pros and cons of each, you can make an informed decision that best suits your situation.

