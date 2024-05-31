Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Former US President Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in hush money trial

Hamas ready for 'complete agreement' if Israel stops war in Gaza

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi HC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar's plea today

Weather update: Rain showers expected in parts of Delhi-NCR amid heatwave, minimum temperature to be...

Link PAN with Aadhaar by today to avoid higher TDS, warns IT department; check steps here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Former US President Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in hush money trial

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance to take on Google, Amazon, unveils new app to offer...

Google admits massive leak of ‘secrets’, internal reveal documents claims that company uses…

Animals that can take down lion

7 films Amitabh Bachchan lost to other stars

8 fresh on-screen couples of Bollywood to watch out in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi, Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches

Heatwave In India: What Is The Reason Behind India's 50°C Heatwave? | El Nino Effect Explained

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can BJP Surpass Its 2019 Tally Of 303 Seats? | BJP | CONGRESS | NDA | INDIA

Maharaja trailer: Vijay Sethupathi searches for Lakshmi in his 50th film, fans call Anurag Kashyap 'perfect baddie'

Blackout trailer: Vikrant Massey's late-night drive with Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy lands him in wacky series of mishaps

This TV star was rejected for Sobhita Dhulipala's role in The Night Manager, failed audition

HomeWorld

World

Former US President Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in hush money trial

This verdict marks a historic moment as Trump becomes the first president in US history to be convicted of a felony.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 31, 2024, 06:56 AM IST

Former US President Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in hush money trial
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A Manhattan jury convicted Donald Trump, the former president and presumptive 2024 Republican nominee on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case stemming from a New York hush money criminal trial that silenced a porn star, CNN reported. This verdict marks a historic moment as Trump becomes the first president in US history to be convicted of a felony.

Prosecutors levelled accusations against Trump, alleging his involvement in an illegal conspiracy aimed at undermining the integrity of the 2016 election and suppressing negative information. Central to the case was the concealment of a hush money payment made to an adult film star.

Following the jury's decision, Trump vehemently denounced the trial, labelling it a "disgrace" and decrying it as "rigged."

"We didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man," Trump asserted, expressing his dissatisfaction after leaving the courtroom. Despite the guilty verdict, Trump maintained his innocence, positioning the upcoming general election as the true measure of public opinion on the matter.

"The real verdict is going to be on November 5 by the people," he declared.Trump also directed criticism towards the Manhattan District Attorney and the Biden administration, baselessly claiming their influence over the case.

In a separate statement, Trump's legal team vowed to challenge the verdict, but Judge Juan Merchan denied Trump's motion for an acquittal and scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 11.

The trial centred on allegations surrounding a hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in connection with this scheme, encompassing 34 felony counts.

Before the jury began deliberations, both the defence and prosecution delivered closing arguments, presenting contrasting narratives regarding the payment to Daniels and subsequent reimbursements to Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen.

The credibility of Cohen emerged as a focal point during the trial.Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, launched a vigorous attack on Cohen's credibility, likening him to a prolific liar. Blanche sought to discredit Cohen's testimony, particularly regarding a phone call with Trump on October 24, 2016. He argued that Cohen's history of deception rendered his claims unreliable.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass countered Blanche's arguments, asserting the validity of Cohen's testimony and highlighting corroborating evidence. Steinglass emphasised the significance of testimony from individuals such as David Pecker, the former chief of American Media Inc. (AMI), in supporting Cohen's version of events.

Throughout the trial, Steinglass meticulously guided jurors through the evidence, underscoring the consistency of the testimony and documentation presented. He emphasised the intricate dynamics between Cohen and Trump, characterising their communication as often cryptic and fast-paced.

Meanwhile, Trump also blamed the Biden administration after being found guilty of 34 felony charges in the hush money trial."Our whole country is being rigged right now," Trump told reporters after leaving the courtroom. "This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent."He also was defiant in his remarks following Thursday's guilty verdict in his hush money trial."We'll keep fighting, we'll fight till the end, and we'll win because our country's gone to hell," Trump said, adding, "We don't have the same country anymore, we have a divided mess.""We will fight for our Constitution. This is long over," Trump said outside of the Manhattan courtroom, CNN reported. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'The Indian Sarcasm': From Humble Beginnings to Conquering Social Media

'Could be due to...': IMD examining data after Delhi records 52.3 degrees Celsius at Mungeshwar

'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

Meet woman who left high-paying job in US, then built Rs 78000 crore firm, her business is…

Taj Mahal Hotel opens doors to dogs: ‘Strict instructions from Ratan Tata’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement