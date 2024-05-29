2 children killed, 1 injured after car in Brij Bhushan Singh's son convoy hits bike

According to police sources, it is currently being investigated whether Karan Bhushan was present in the convoy at the time of the accident. However, his name is not mentioned in the initial report.

At least two children were killed while one was injured after a car in the convoy of BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Kaiserganj, Karan Bhushan Singh, ran over them near Baikunth Degree College on Colonelganj-Huzoorpur road in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. Karan Bhushan Singh is the son of six-time MP and former wrestling chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The police have seized the car and taken the bodies of the children into custody.

According to police sources, it is currently being investigated whether Karan Bhushan was present in the convoy at the time of the accident. However, his name is not mentioned in the initial report.