Meet Madhuri Dixit’s lookalike, who worked with Akshay Kumar, Govinda, quit films at peak of career, is married to…

This actress, who became a star with her debut film, was called Madhuri Dixit's lookalike.

From Sneha Ullal being called Aishwarya Rai's lookalike to Zareen Khan being called Katrina Kaif's lookalike, there have been instances when two actresses have been compared because of their looks. Another such actress, who was called Madhuri Dixit's lookalike, quit the industry in just 5 years.

The actress we are talking about has worked with many stars like Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and more and became a popular name in the 90s before she quit films forever at the peak of her career. She is none other than Farheen Khan.

Farheen Khan, also known as Bindiya in the South Indian film industry, is an Indian actress, who has primarily worked in Bollywood, Kannada cinema, and Tamil cinema. The actress made her Bollywood debut alongside Ronit Roy in the movie Jaan Tere Naam. With this, she became a popular name and became famous as Madhuri Dixit's lookalike.

The actress then went on to work in several films opposite stars like Akshay Kumar in Dil Ki Baazi, Sainik, and Nazar Ke Samne, Jeetendra in Tahqiqaat, Govinda in Jaan Se Pyaara, and more. However, the actress' career was short-lived. Farheen Khan starred in several Tamil and Kannada films too and then after a span of 5 years, the actress quit the industry.

The reason behind quitting the film industry at the peak of her career was her marriage. Farheen was born into a Muslim family and got married to former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar. Since Farheen grew up in a broken family she wanted to make her marriage successful and this seems to be the main reason why she gave up acting and decided to concentrate completely on her family. The actress reportedly said in an interview that she didn't have faith in Muslim men as her father married thrice and thus, she wanted to get married into a Hindu family. The star Indian cricketer, Manoj Prabhakar, is now reportedly a businessman and Farheen Khan is now enjoying a happy life away from the limelight.

