Bollywood

'Once there was terrorism, unrest...': Rohit Shetty shares BTS video from shoot of Singham Again in Kashmir, pens note

In the BTS video, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn can be seen interacting with the people, police officials, meeting children and signing autographs.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 28, 2024, 01:27 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Once there was terrorism, unrest...': Rohit Shetty shares BTS video from shoot of Singham Again in Kashmir, pens note
Singhan Again
After wrapping up the shooting of Singham Again in Kashmir, Rohit Shetty shared his experience of filming the action-packed movie and shared how the abrogation of Article 370 has changed the place. Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a beautiful video that gives glimpses of the Kashmir shoot schedule of 'Singham Again'.

In the video, the ace filmmaker along with actor Ajay Devgn can be seen interacting with the people, police officials, meeting children and signing autographs. Shetty also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts of making "Naya Kashmir"

Modi government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, months after it came to office for the second successive term. In the video shared by Rohit Shetty, there is a text which reads as, "We always had a paradise in our motherland called Kashmir but once there was terrorism, unrest, curfews, no social life.

And then Article 370 got abolished. 5 years later we landed up filming Singham Again. And now the New Kashmir. Happiness. Young energy. Tourism. Peace. Love. Naye Bharat ka naya Kashmir." In the caption, he wrote, "@narendramodi@hmoindia...Had the most amazing and emotional schedule. Thank you for the tremendous love Kashmir"

Recently, Ajay Devgn also expressed his gratitude to the officials and local people in the Valley for the support they provided to the team to conduct the film's shoot smoothly. In a special video, Ajay said, "Thank you so much Kashmir film authority for a lovely shoot and so much cooperation... It's a beautiful place. We wish we keep coming here. Thank you"

During the shoot, Ajay and Rohit also met with the jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Jammu and Kashmir. 'Singham Again' also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits. Recently, actor Jackie Shroff, who plays a pivotal role in the film, expressed his gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir government for their unwavering support to the film industry professionals who visit the UT for shooting movies and other projects.

(With inputs from ANI)

