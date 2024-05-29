Meet Mukesh Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta's sister, Diya Mehta Jatia daughter of business tycoon, her father is...

Diya Mehta is also a fashion icon in her own right, known for her unique and individualistic style.

At various Bollywood parties and high-profile events, Shloka Mehta, the wife of Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani, often sparks conversations with her fashion choices. But it's not just Shloka who's a trendsetter; her sister Diya Mehta is also a fashion icon in her own right, known for her unique and individualistic style.

Diya Mehta, the sister, showcases her sense of style with equal parts confidence and versatility. Her ability to effortlessly transition between Indian and Western attire, while maintaining her unique style, has been a source of inspiration in the fashion industry.

However, Diya's influence extends beyond the realm of fashion. She is a beacon of inspiration, not just for her style but also for her entrepreneurial prowess. Her journey is a testament to her business acumen and her dedication to meaningful philanthropy. Let's delve into the life of this remarkable woman and uncover the driving forces behind her success.

Over the years, Diya Mehta has become a style icon and can even outshine supermodels. Diya has undertaken some incredibly impressive business endeavours. She has started and run profitable companies in a variety of sectors. Diya's objective is obvious: to bring about significant change. This includes healthcare solutions and tech startups. She is said to have a talent for identifying opportunities and transforming them into successful businesses. Her endeavours aim to impact lives rather than just turn a profit indeed.

She is a fashionista from Mumbai, UK, with experience in the luxury world. Her natural sense of style, which is unmistakable, helped to solidify her early love of fashion.



The sister of Shloka Ambani and the youngest child of Mona and Russell Mehta, a well-known jeweller in Mumbai, She married businessman Ayush Jatia at the age of 24, and they relocated to the UK. The company that owns the McDonald's franchise for the western and southern regions of India is Hardcastle Restaurants, and Ayush Jatia is its managing director. Diya is the mother of a boy and a girl. On Instagram, she currently has over 140,000 followers.