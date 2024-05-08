This superstar was in love with Muslim actress, was about to marry her, relationship ruined after death threats from..

Not only are the films of Indian film stars well-liked, but millions of people also consider these actors as their idols and worship them. You have seen many times the madness that fans have towards their favorite actor. Today, we will tell you about a superstar who enjoyed a huge fan following but also once received death threats due to love.

We are talking about none other than superstar Dev Anand who is considered one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. In a career spanning over six decades, he worked in more than 100 films and established himself as a leading star.

Dev Anand was born Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand in September 1923. His father Pishori Lal Anand was a well-to-do advocate in Gurdaspur District Court. Dev Anand completed his B.A. degree in English Literature from the Government College, Lahore in British India before he made his Bollywood debut with 'Hum Ek Hain' in 1946.

Dev Anand, before beginning his acting career, worked at the military censor's office at Churchgate, for a monthly salary of Rs 65. Later, he worked as a clerk in an accounting firm for a salary of Rs 85. He was inspired by Ashok Kumar's performance in films such as 'Achhut Kanya' and 'Kismet' and decided to dabble in acting.

In the late 1940s when Dev Anand was establishing himself in the industry, he worked with singer-actress Suraiya in many films. The two began a romantic relationship while shooting the films. The two of them were paired in many films including 'Vidya' (1948), 'Jeet' (1949), 'Shair' (1949), 'Afsar' (1950), 'Nili' (1950), 'Sanam', and 'Do Sitare' (1951).

Suraiya fell in love with Dev Anand during the shooting of the song 'Kinare Kinare Chale Jayen Ge' from the film 'Vidya'. During the shooting, the boat they were in capsized, and Dev Anand also saved Suraiya from drowning.

Dev Anand and Suraiya were in a relationship for four years from 1948 to 1951. Dev Anand called her 'Nosey' and Suraiya called him 'Steve'. In 1949, the two made plans to elope and get married but due to the strong opposition from Suraiya's maternal grandmother and maternal uncle, their love always remained incomplete.

Once in an interview, Suraiya said that she gave in to her family's demands when her grandmother and her maternal uncle threatened to get Dev Anand killed.

Suraiya and Dev Anand last worked together in 1951. Her grandmother had resisted the relationship, mainly because they were Muslims and Dev Anand was a Hindu. Suraiya was also one of the only working members of her family which was also a reason why her grandmother opposed her marriage.

Dev Anand was broken after the relationship ended. Suraiya remained unmarried throughout her life till she died in January 2004. When she died, Dev Anand hid from the media on his terrace.

In 1954, Anand married Kalpana Kartik, a former actress. They have two children, a son Suneil Anand, and a daughter Devina Anand.

Dev Anand died in London at the age of 88 on December 3, 2011, of a cardiac arrest.

