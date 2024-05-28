Delhi-NCR Weather Update: 'Red alert' issued as National Capital swelters in severe heatwave; check forecast

Delhi experienced extreme heat on Monday, triggering severe heat wave conditions across the city. Weather forecasters predict this intense heat will continue at least till Wednesday. The heat index, or the "feels-like" temperature, reached a scorching 49 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecasters predict that there could be a chance of rain towards the weekend, which would provide some hope for relief. Meanwhile, the weather department expects the maximum temperature at Safdarjung to hit 46 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

In Mungeshpur, north Delhi, the temperature climbed to a blistering 48.8 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above normal, making it the hottest area in the city. Other areas also recorded alarming temperatures: Najafgarh in west Delhi hit 48.6 degrees Celsius, Narela 48.4, Pitampura 47.6, and both Pusa and Jafarpur 47.2 degrees. All these areas were classified as heatwave zones.

Palam registered 46 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 45.2, the Ridge 46.3, and Mayur Vihar 44.6 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Safdarjung recorded 45.1 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal. Sunday's temperature had been slightly higher at 45.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Monday was 29.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

Authorities have warned that warm night conditions are also expected to persist. The red alert for heatwave and warm night conditions has been extended until May 29, and an orange alert has been issued for May 30.