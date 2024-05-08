Twitter
Bollywood

Meet former beauty queen who competed with Aishwarya, made debut with a superstar, quit acting to become monk, is now..

Ram Gopal Varma's 2003 horror film 'Bhoot' proved to be a turning point in Barkha Madan's career. She earned a lot of praise for her performance in this film. Barkha Madan also gained fame via television, appearing in about 20 TV shows.

Bollywood

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 08, 2024, 08:11 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Many actors and actresses in the film industry witness a lot of success in a short amount of time and then quit their hearty careers to fulfill a new purpose in their lives. From Zaira Wasim to Sana Khan, there have been numerous celebrities who have left the world of glitz and glamour to follow spirituality. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who worked with many superstars in hit films but then decided to quit it all and become a Buddhist monk.

We are talking about none other than Barkha Madan, a former model, beauty queen, actress, and film producer who has appeared in Hindi and Punjabi films. In 1994, she competed in the Femina Miss India pageant alongside winners Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Barkha Madan then made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' with Akshay Kumar and Rekha.

Ram Gopal Varma's 2003 horror film 'Bhoot' proved to be a turning point in Barkha Madan's career. She earned a lot of praise for her performance in this film. Barkha Madan also gained fame via television, appearing in about 20 TV shows.

However, despite all the success, Barkha Madan, in 2012, decided to become a Buddhist nun, leaving her lucrative acting career behind. She was impressed by the ideologies of Buddhism and decided to follow it as a life path. Barkha Madan had her ordination from Sera Je Monastery and changed her name to Ven. Gyalten Samten. She later remarked that it was the most important and right decision she ever made in her life. Today, she lives in the monasteries in the mountains. 

