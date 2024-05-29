Delhi-NCR weather update: Temperature soars to 49.9 degrees in Mungeshpur amid heatwave, respite expected from...

The IMD said there could be some respite from the heatwave after May 30 with western disturbance expected over parts of northwest India on Thursday which could bring isolated rainfall over the region on the weekend.

Extreme heatwave conditions gripped several parts of northern and central India on Tuesday with temperatures soaring up to 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Churu and Haryana's Sirsa and settling nine notches above normal in national capital Delhi. Mungeshpur and Narela in Delhi clocked 49.9 degrees followed by Najafgarh at 49.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, 10 weather stations recorded the highest-ever maximum temperature and the highest for the month -- Agra-Taj (48.6 degrees Celsius), Dehri in Bihar (47 degrees Celsius), Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh (48.2 degrees Celsius), Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh (49 degrees Celsius), Narnaul in Haryana (48.5 degrees Celsius), Ayanagar-Delhi (47.6 degrees Celsius), New Delhi-Ridge (47.5 degrees Celsius), Rewa in Madhya Pradesh (48.2 degrees Celsius), Rohtak in Haryana (48.1 degrees Celsius), and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh (47.2 degrees Celsius).

The IMD further said that warm night conditions in isolated pockets will likely prevail over Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi over the next few days.

Numerical weather prediction models showed that this decreasing trend would further extend northwards, bringing gradual respite from heatwave conditions from May 30 onwards.

Also, the incursion of moist winds from the Bay of Bengal from Wednesday onwards is likely to result in a gradual fall in maximum temperatures over Uttar Pradesh from May 30, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, due to the moist wind incursion from the Arabian Sea on Tuesday, southern Rajasthan districts of Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sirohi and Jalore recorded a drop in temperatures up to four degrees.



With inputs from PTI