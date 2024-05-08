Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Realm is game-changing the way browser homepages can be used

Security guard shot outside rapper Drake's Toronto mansion amid rap feud with Kendrick Lamar

Allergic rhinitis on the rise: Navigating diagnosis and treatment options

Meet 16-year-old actress, ranked most popular celeb in India, beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Alia, Deepika, Heeramandi cast

Not Shahid, Kareena, but these actors were Imtiaz Ali's original choices for Jab We Met, director says 'I owe it to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Realm is game-changing the way browser homepages can be used

Security guard shot outside rapper Drake's Toronto mansion amid rap feud with Kendrick Lamar

Allergic rhinitis on the rise: Navigating diagnosis and treatment options

9 Bollywood celebs who have Army background

10 foods to lower high cholesterol levels naturally

8 best way to stop vaginal itching

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

SS Rajamouli says he spent zero money to promote this blockbuster: ‘We just used our brains to…’

Meet actor who sold house, land to save film, producers backed out, film beat Sholay's record, was houseful for 96 days

Meet actress who made debut with a superstar, gave many flop films, then quit acting, now runs business worth Rs..

HomeHealth

Health

Allergic rhinitis on the rise: Navigating diagnosis and treatment options

Allergic rhinitis can last from a few days to several weeks and much longer than a cold or the flu.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 08, 2024, 02:33 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Allergic Rhinitis (AR) also commonly known as hay fever, is an increasingly prevalent condition of nasal mucosa which is caused by inhaling the allergens present in our environment. People often confuse AR with common cold and tend to dismiss it as something that is harmless. The basic difference is that unlike cold, AR is non-contagious, and this ailment is largely triggered by aeroallergens like pollens, house dust mites, animal dander, and molds lurking in the corners of our house. Additionally, environmental factors such as air pollution and occupational exposure to smoke can also cause AR.

The symptoms of Allergic Rhinitis, similar to that of a common cold, are sneezing, runny nose, nasal obstruction, and itching, which have an adverse impact on the quality of life for millions globally. Millions of people worldwide suffer from AR without even realizing it but, having said that, the symptoms may vary in severity, ranging from mild discomfort to significant impairment of daily activities.

Allergic rhinitis can last from a few days to several weeks and much longer than a cold or the flu. While it does not cause fever, there is a nasal discharge that is present followed by bouts of severe sneeze attacks. Additionally, what is important to note is that AR is a significant risk factor and a trigger for asthma, and the severity of asthma is correlated with the severity of AR. In India, the most common months when AR occurs is March-April and August-October. Allergic Rhinitis affects approximately 2%–25% of children and 10%– 40% of adults globally.

Treatments for Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Rhinitis can be treated in several ways. The treatments include medications, as well as home remedies and possibly alternative medicines, though it is highly recommended to consult your doctor before trying any new treatment measure for Allergic Rhinitis.

Practice Proper Nasal Hygiene:

Maintaining nasal hygiene is essential for individuals with Allergic Rhinitis. Rinsing the nasal passages with saline solution can help remove allergens and abate inflammation. Methods like nasal irrigation that involve neti pots or saline nasal sprays, are effective in flushing out irritants and relieving congestion.

Therapy for Symptom Management:

To effectively mitigate the symptoms of Allergic Rhinitis like blocked nose, an oxymetazoline nasal spray can be used. Administering two sprays once daily for a period of five to seven days can provide relief from nasal congestion and runny nose ensuing from allergic reactions.

Enhancing Nasal Comfort with Isotonic Saline Solution:

Instances wherein excessive nasal irritation, thick discharge, and blockage persist, incorporating isotonic saline solution into the daily regimen can offer added comfort and relief. By gently washing the nasal passages with isotonic saline solution once a day, individuals can reduce discomfort and facilitate clearer breathing.

Monitor Pollen Counts:

Being acutely aware of pollen counts in your area, especially during peak allergy seasons is essential. Many weather websites and smartphone apps provide daily pollen forecasts, allowing individuals to plan outdoor activities accordingly. On high pollen days, consider staying indoors with windows closed or wearing a mask when venturing outside to minimize allergen exposure.

By understanding its triggers and adopting preventive measures, individuals can effectively manage Allergic Rhinitis and minimize its impact on daily activities. Whether through avoiding allergens, maintaining clean indoor environments, or considering immunotherapy, proactive steps can pave the way towards a life free from the symptoms of Allergic Rhinitis. With proper management, it's possible to breathe easier and enjoy summer and monsoon seasons without the constant struggle against allergies. If symptoms persist it is advisable to visit your healthcare provider for further evaluation and management.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Team India’s new jersey for T20 World Cup 2024 unveiled

Meet man whose company's ice cream was served at pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani

DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Meet woman who failed UPSC exam five times, cracked in sixth attempt to become IRS officer, secured AIR...

DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement