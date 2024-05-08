Allergic rhinitis on the rise: Navigating diagnosis and treatment options

Allergic Rhinitis (AR) also commonly known as hay fever, is an increasingly prevalent condition of nasal mucosa which is caused by inhaling the allergens present in our environment. People often confuse AR with common cold and tend to dismiss it as something that is harmless. The basic difference is that unlike cold, AR is non-contagious, and this ailment is largely triggered by aeroallergens like pollens, house dust mites, animal dander, and molds lurking in the corners of our house. Additionally, environmental factors such as air pollution and occupational exposure to smoke can also cause AR.

The symptoms of Allergic Rhinitis, similar to that of a common cold, are sneezing, runny nose, nasal obstruction, and itching, which have an adverse impact on the quality of life for millions globally. Millions of people worldwide suffer from AR without even realizing it but, having said that, the symptoms may vary in severity, ranging from mild discomfort to significant impairment of daily activities.

Allergic rhinitis can last from a few days to several weeks and much longer than a cold or the flu. While it does not cause fever, there is a nasal discharge that is present followed by bouts of severe sneeze attacks. Additionally, what is important to note is that AR is a significant risk factor and a trigger for asthma, and the severity of asthma is correlated with the severity of AR. In India, the most common months when AR occurs is March-April and August-October. Allergic Rhinitis affects approximately 2%–25% of children and 10%– 40% of adults globally.

Treatments for Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Rhinitis can be treated in several ways. The treatments include medications, as well as home remedies and possibly alternative medicines, though it is highly recommended to consult your doctor before trying any new treatment measure for Allergic Rhinitis.

Practice Proper Nasal Hygiene:

Maintaining nasal hygiene is essential for individuals with Allergic Rhinitis. Rinsing the nasal passages with saline solution can help remove allergens and abate inflammation. Methods like nasal irrigation that involve neti pots or saline nasal sprays, are effective in flushing out irritants and relieving congestion.

Therapy for Symptom Management:

To effectively mitigate the symptoms of Allergic Rhinitis like blocked nose, an oxymetazoline nasal spray can be used. Administering two sprays once daily for a period of five to seven days can provide relief from nasal congestion and runny nose ensuing from allergic reactions.

Enhancing Nasal Comfort with Isotonic Saline Solution:

Instances wherein excessive nasal irritation, thick discharge, and blockage persist, incorporating isotonic saline solution into the daily regimen can offer added comfort and relief. By gently washing the nasal passages with isotonic saline solution once a day, individuals can reduce discomfort and facilitate clearer breathing.

Monitor Pollen Counts:

Being acutely aware of pollen counts in your area, especially during peak allergy seasons is essential. Many weather websites and smartphone apps provide daily pollen forecasts, allowing individuals to plan outdoor activities accordingly. On high pollen days, consider staying indoors with windows closed or wearing a mask when venturing outside to minimize allergen exposure.

By understanding its triggers and adopting preventive measures, individuals can effectively manage Allergic Rhinitis and minimize its impact on daily activities. Whether through avoiding allergens, maintaining clean indoor environments, or considering immunotherapy, proactive steps can pave the way towards a life free from the symptoms of Allergic Rhinitis. With proper management, it's possible to breathe easier and enjoy summer and monsoon seasons without the constant struggle against allergies. If symptoms persist it is advisable to visit your healthcare provider for further evaluation and management.