Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MBOSE 12th Result 2024: HSSLC Meghalaya Board 12th result declared, direct link here

Apple iPhone 14 at ‘lowest price ever’ in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 10499 after Rs 48500 discount

Meet man who left high-paying job, built Rs 2000 crore business, moved to village due to…

Meet star, who grew up poor, identity was kept hidden from public, thought about suicide; later became richest...

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor recalls 'disturbing' memory from his childhood in throwback viral video, says 'I was four years...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MBOSE 12th Result 2024: HSSLC Meghalaya Board 12th result declared, direct link here

Air India Express cancels 80 flights as crew members go on mass 'sick leave'; apologises for disruptions

Apple iPhone 14 at ‘lowest price ever’ in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 10499 after Rs 48500 discount

7 Bollywood actors who are school dropouts 

This palace of India's last Mughal emperor turned into ruins

10 foods to boost immunity in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Fardeen Khan reveals it took 25 dogs to calm Sanjay Leela Bhansali down during Heeramandi shoot: 'Whenever he...'

This superstar was in love with Muslim actress, was about to marry her, relationship ruined after death threats from..

Meet former beauty queen who competed with Aishwarya, made debut with a superstar, quit acting to become monk, is now..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet star, who grew up poor, identity was kept hidden from public, thought about suicide; later became richest...

Kim Tae-Hyung aka V' was the last BTS member who was introduced to the world, he was kept a secret by the entertainment agency.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 08, 2024, 10:26 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
BTS' V
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kim Tae-Hyung, widely recognized as V, is one of the most celebrated South Korean singers and actors in the world. He is affiliated with Big Hit Entertainment and is a key member of the global phenomenon BTS.

Today, we will talk about his journey:

Early life:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by V (@thv)

Born on December 30, 1995, in the Seo District of Daegu, V grew up in Geochang County as the oldest of three siblings. His love for a singing career began in elementary school, and with his father's encouragement, he started saxophone lessons in middle school to pursue music seriously. V's journey into the entertainment industry started when he became a trainee for Big Hit Entertainment after passing an audition in Daegu.

How he got selected

At the age of fifteen, V's unexpected journey started when he accompanied a friend to audition at Big Hit Entertainment, originally intending to offer moral support. However, an executive spotted his potential and encouraged him to audition himself. Seeking parental consent on the spot, V embarked on this unforeseen path, ultimately securing his place as an official trainee.

In 2013, V officially started his career with BTS, quickly gaining many fans and becoming one of the most loved artists of his time.

Was kept a secret:

Before debuting, V was kept secret from fans by his agency, this left the singer in feelings of loneliness and uncertainty. However, he officially debuted with BTS on June 13, 2013, on Mnet's M Countdown. He began contributing to the group's music, co-writing and producing songs like "Hold Me Tight" and "Fun Boyz." V's talents extended to composing his own solo track, Stigma, for BTS' 2016 album Wings. He also collaborated with J-Hope on a cover of "Hug Me" and released an unofficial cover of Adele's "Someone Like You."

Thought of hurting himself

In one of his interviews, Kim Taehyung talked about difficulties he faced in 2018. He revealed that he was feeling so exhausted from BTS' demanding schedule, to the extent that he contemplated self-harm as a means to find relief and rest. He said, "I have never said this before. It’s my first time telling this to fans through Suchwita because people don’t know why we were having such a hard time or why we were struggling so much. There’s no one who can understand."

According to The Netizen Report, Taehyung holds the title of BTS' wealthiest member, with a reported net worth of $40 million (Rs 300 crore).

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Air India Express cancels 80 flights as crew members go on mass 'sick leave'; apologises for disruptions

Meet IAS officer, son of a farmer, cleared UPSC after multiple attempts, secured AIR...

Mukesh Ambani pays highest salary to this Reliance employee, he is son of…

Comedian Kettan reacts after Karan Johar slams him for 'disrespecting' on reality show: 'Whatever impersonation I do...'

Meet Bollywood's richest man and only billionaire, once sold toothbrushes, now richer than Shah Rukh, Salman combined

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement