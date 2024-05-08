Meet star, who grew up poor, identity was kept hidden from public, thought about suicide; later became richest...

Kim Tae-Hyung aka V' was the last BTS member who was introduced to the world, he was kept a secret by the entertainment agency.

Kim Tae-Hyung, widely recognized as V, is one of the most celebrated South Korean singers and actors in the world. He is affiliated with Big Hit Entertainment and is a key member of the global phenomenon BTS.

Today, we will talk about his journey:

Early life:

Born on December 30, 1995, in the Seo District of Daegu, V grew up in Geochang County as the oldest of three siblings. His love for a singing career began in elementary school, and with his father's encouragement, he started saxophone lessons in middle school to pursue music seriously. V's journey into the entertainment industry started when he became a trainee for Big Hit Entertainment after passing an audition in Daegu.

How he got selected

At the age of fifteen, V's unexpected journey started when he accompanied a friend to audition at Big Hit Entertainment, originally intending to offer moral support. However, an executive spotted his potential and encouraged him to audition himself. Seeking parental consent on the spot, V embarked on this unforeseen path, ultimately securing his place as an official trainee.

In 2013, V officially started his career with BTS, quickly gaining many fans and becoming one of the most loved artists of his time.

Was kept a secret:

Before debuting, V was kept secret from fans by his agency, this left the singer in feelings of loneliness and uncertainty. However, he officially debuted with BTS on June 13, 2013, on Mnet's M Countdown. He began contributing to the group's music, co-writing and producing songs like "Hold Me Tight" and "Fun Boyz." V's talents extended to composing his own solo track, Stigma, for BTS' 2016 album Wings. He also collaborated with J-Hope on a cover of "Hug Me" and released an unofficial cover of Adele's "Someone Like You."

Thought of hurting himself

In one of his interviews, Kim Taehyung talked about difficulties he faced in 2018. He revealed that he was feeling so exhausted from BTS' demanding schedule, to the extent that he contemplated self-harm as a means to find relief and rest. He said, "I have never said this before. It’s my first time telling this to fans through Suchwita because people don’t know why we were having such a hard time or why we were struggling so much. There’s no one who can understand."

According to The Netizen Report, Taehyung holds the title of BTS' wealthiest member, with a reported net worth of $40 million (Rs 300 crore).