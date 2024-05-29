Twitter
Bihar: 13 teachers punished for 'bed performance', letter with goes viral

The District Education Officer (DEO) in Jamui issued a letter outlining punitive actions against 16 teachers.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 29, 2024, 11:41 PM IST

The Bihar education department faced criticism from online trolls after a letter repeatedly misspelled "bad" as "bed," leading to confusion and ridicule. The document cited "bed performance" as grounds for penalizing school teachers in Jamui.

Last week, education officials conducted surprise inspections at several Jamui schools, discovering numerous teacher absences and identifying others with unsatisfactory performance.

Subsequently, the District Education Officer (DEO) in Jamui issued a letter outlining punitive actions against 16 teachers. Three teachers faced consequences for absenteeism during inspections, while 13 others received penalties for poor performance, resulting in salary deductions.

 

 

However, in the official order dated May 22, the misspelling of "bad" as "bed" occurred 14 times. The error prompted swift rectification, with a correction letter promptly issued by the department.

District Education Officer Rajesh Kumar declined to comment when approached for clarification.

