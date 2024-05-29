Twitter
Analysis

DNA TV Show: How SUV in Brij Bhushan's son's convoy hit bike in Gonda and claimed 2 lives

The collision was so severe that both the bike riders fell several meters away and died on the spot.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 29, 2024, 11:27 PM IST

DNA TV Show: How SUV in Brij Bhushan's son's convoy hit bike in Gonda and claimed 2 lives
Two people were killed and a woman was injured after being hit by an SUV that was allegedly part of the cavalcade of BJP's Kaiserganj candidate Karan Bhushan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Wednesday. The car driver has been arrested, police said. Karan Singh is the son of sitting Kaiserganj MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The collision was so severe that both the bike riders fell several meters away and died on the spot. Even after this, the Fortuner did not stop. It also hit a woman sitting on the side of the road. After this, the car collided with an electric pole.

Karan Bhushan was also in this convoy. According to eyewitnesses, the Fortuner in the convoy overtook a car at high speed and hit the bike coming from the front. But Karan Bhushan was so intoxicated by the power that he did not even stop and see whether the people who were crushed by the car were alive or dead. It seems that Brij Bhushan Singh has transferred not only his legacy of power but also his addiction to power to his son Karan.

The result of this is the road accident in Gonda in which two people died in agony on the road. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered at the local police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act in the matter, police said.

