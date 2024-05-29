Twitter
Annu Kapoor reacts to backlash over Hamare Baarah: 'Opposing something in democracy is a right but...'

Annu Kapoor shared that actors in his upcoming film Hamare Baarah are being given life threats and rape threats.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 29, 2024, 11:37 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Annu Kapoor reacts to backlash over Hamare Baarah: 'Opposing something in democracy is a right but...'
Hamare Baarah was initially titled Hum Do Hamare Baarah
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor opened up about the controversy surrounding his upcoming film Hamare Baarah. 

In a conversation with ANI, Annu said, "Nobody has watched the film but our actors are being given life threats, abuse and criticism. The film has been passed by the Censor Board. Opposing something in democracy is a right but issuing life threats and rape threats should not be allowed. There should be punishment for this. Watch the film first and then form an opinion. The film talks about motherhood, about population."

Kapoor also shared his thoughts on receiving the Bharat Gaurav Award which is scheduled to be held on June 5, this year. "My mother always said, 'Son, when you receive appreciation, don't be arrogant, and when you face insults, don't get angry. Listen to it with one ear and let it out from the other. But always remember to express gratitude.' I am very grateful that I am being honoured with the Bharat Gaurav Award."

The 11th Bharat Gaurav Award Ceremony which will take place at the French Senate in Paris, will have representatives from 18 countries, including India, the United States, Britain, Canada, and Australia, attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Hamare Baarah stars Manoj Joshi and Paritosh Tripathi and is directed by Kamal Chandra. A poster was unveiled prior to the teaser, sparking curiosity among viewers. Initially titled Hum Do Hamare Baarah, the film's title was altered by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). Ashwini Kalsekar and Rahul Bagga also star in crucial roles. Hamare Baarah is slated for release on June 7.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

