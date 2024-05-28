SOIE celebrates World Menstrual Day with sustainable sanitary pads distribution with Kamakhya

SOIE, a leading lingerie brand from Ginza Industries Ltd., in association with Kamakhya, a social enterprise dedicated to empowering women, hosted a Menstrual hygiene educational event at its Surat Factory in Sachin. The event focused on raising awareness about menstrual hygiene and empowering women through informative and personalized sessions along with the distribution of sustainable sanitary pads to a large chunk of their women workforce at the factory.

SOIE, a leading lingerie brand from Ginza Industries Ltd., in association with Kamakhya, a social enterprise dedicated to empowering women, hosted a Menstrual hygiene educational event at its Surat Factory in Sachin. The event focused on raising awareness about menstrual hygiene and empowering women through informative and personalized sessions along with the distribution of sustainable sanitary pads to a large chunk of their women workforce at the factory.



The event featured informative sessions from Kamakhya's experts, who provided valuable insights on menstrual hygiene, dispelling common myths, stigma and stereotypes surrounding Menstruation. The informative session was followed by a Q&A segment, allowing women to engage directly with the experts. SOIE as a responsible brand and employer with 70% women workforce, additionally ensured opportunities for brief one-on-one discussions for a good number of their employees to address personal queries and concerns in regards to this subject.



On this educational initiative Amrit Sethia, VP at Ginza Industries Ltd. said, "To build an inclusive and diverse culture it is important to have a sensitive workforce who are aware of their rights and bodies and take effort to educate themselves. As a women-oriented brand, at SOIE, we recognize the importance of promoting menstrual hygiene and providing essential education and resources to women. Hence, our initiatives are dedicated to making a mark in the lives of women’s community thereby contributing in a distinguished form to society. Our collaboration with Kamakhya for this educational event is not only a step towards addressing menstrual concerns but also empowering our women employees by creating a supportive work environment."



In addition to the educational sessions, SOIE will distribute sustainable sanitary pads to countless women employees, furthering its dedication to promoting menstrual health and well-being.



About SOIE:



SOIE (pronounced as SWA) is a premier lingerie brand offering a range of premium to basic lingerie, activewear, and swimwear for women. Established in 2011, SOIE, which has grown to over 1000 multi-brand stores with a strong social media and e-commerce presence, is committed to empowering women and celebrating femininity through its collections. Offering the best fits, style and luxury at honest prices, allowing women to exude refinement and confidence, SOIE makes women feel beautiful inside and out every day. Quality and social responsibility are important to SOIE. As an example of their dedication to giving back and fostering healthy social development, the company donates 2% of their revenues to tribal education projects.



About Ginza Industries Ltd:



Ginza Industries Ltd, founded in 1986, is a leading textile company in India with a significant presence in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It has evolved from a pioneer in the apparel and components business to a comprehensive textile solutions provider, manufacturing over 10,000 products and employing over 4,000 people. Ginza offers a diverse range of products, including Raschel, warp-knitted fabrics, laces (as the largest supplier in India), elastics, weft knits, and embroideries. Supported by strategic backward integration and continuous innovation, Ginza's pan-India distribution network includes eight sales offices and a highly trained support team. Renowned for its product quality and competitive pricing, Ginza boasts a loyal clientele in domestic and international markets, including the US and Europe, serving as a preferred vendor for numerous notable brands. Its capable leadership and expert consultants ensure that Ginza stays ahead of market dynamics, maintaining its industry dominance.



About Kamakhya:



Kamakhya, a social enterprise founded in 2019, is dedicated to promoting menstrual hygiene and empowering women through education and access to sustainable menstrual products. Formed by a dedicated team of doctors, professionals, and entrepreneurs, Kamakhya launched on January 12, 2020, introducing two pioneering social products for women - creating a long-lasting and one-stop destination for females, and creating awareness for women’s health, hygiene and environment in India. Over time, Kamakhya has adapted its approach to address the diverse cultural contexts it encounters, evolving organically to meet the various needs of the women it serves.