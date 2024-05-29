Twitter
Amid divorce rumours, Hardik Pandya's old video saying 'living with Natasha requires a lot of patience’ goes viral

Hardik Pandya can be heard saying 'living with Natasha requires a lot of patience' in their wedding video.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 29, 2024, 09:33 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Amid divorce rumours, Hardik Pandya's old video saying 'living with Natasha requires a lot of patience’ goes viral
Natasha and Hardik
Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic have been making headlines because of their person lives. According to various media reports, the couple has decided to part ways and is heading for divorce. 

Meanwhile, a throwback video from their wedding is going viral in which Hardik can be heard saying that it requires a lot of patience to be with Natasha, has gone viral on social media. Back in 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had a small, private wedding ceremony.

Later, in February 2023, they celebrated with a grand ceremony. The couple also released a wedding video where they shared their love story. In the video, Hardik says, "The way she gave me warmth, I started getting more solutions because she taught me how to find solutions. That learning in my love life taught me to achieve more and more in life. I also got more patient because it takes a lot of patience to live with Natasa." 

Natasha says, “I went out with few of my friends and there was also a friend of mine who apparently was also HP’s friend. Then he walks in a hat, some kind of a shawl and blingy-blingy everywhere. In so many years in India, I had not seen such a person, such a persona. I was like, ‘What is this?’ ‘Who is this?’"

“You know when you’re meeting someone for the first time, I was going for the hand and he came for a hug. Don’t know the name, nothing, he was just very friendly, that’s how we met for the first time," she added.

Hardik, while telling his side of story, says "Once I sat on the table, I was only trying to talk to Natasa. She was obviously very good-looking, pehle udhar hi bhai fisal gaya tha (I fell in love with her)."

These rumours began Natasa removed the surname Pandya from her Instagram account and it was noticed by eagle-eyed netizens that she and Hardik had stopped posting about each other on their social media accounts. Hardik didn't even drop a birthday post for her on March 4 this year.

