Isha Ambani's Met Gala 2024 saree gown was created in over 10,000 hours, see pics

Reliance Retail Managing Director Isha Ambani exuded oomph at the Met Gala 2024. She wore a custom-made hand-embroidered couture sari gown from Indian designer Rahul Mishra which took around 10,000 hours to complete. The gown has delicately embroidered signature motifs of flowers, butterflies and dragonflies. Renowned celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania styled Isha Ambani for her fourth outing at the international event.

Taking to Instagram, Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "This look embraces sustainability by incorporating elements from Rahul’s past collections. Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques, such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots. Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth. The magnificent look was intricately hand-embroidered at Rahul Mishra’s ateliers across several Indian villages, supporting hundreds of local craftspeople and weavers."

Complementing her gown is a clutch crafted by Swadesh using the ancient Indian art forms of Nakashi and Miniature Painting. The exquisite Jade clutch bag features an Indian Miniature Painting created by Jaipur artisan Hari Narain Marotia.

The jewellery, traditional lotus hand bracelets (Haathpochas), parrot earrings and flower choker are designed by Viren Bhagat.

Isha Ambani made her Met Gala debut in 2017 in a Christian Dior ensemble. In 2019, she went for a lilac gown designed by Indian designer Prabal Gurung and in 2023, Ambani chose Gurung again.