Delhi liquor policy case: SC defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court has extended CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in ED's liquor policy case till May 20.

Supreme Court has deferred its order in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case. The top court is likely to hear the case on Thursday or next week. Meanwhile, a Delhi Court has extended CM Kejriwal's judicial custody in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 20. Special Judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody till May 20 after the AAP leader was produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of his custody granted earlier.

