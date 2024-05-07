Twitter
India

Delhi liquor policy case: SC defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court has extended CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in ED's liquor policy case till May 20.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 07, 2024, 03:27 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Supreme Court has deferred its order in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case. The top court is likely to hear the case on Thursday or next week. Meanwhile, a Delhi Court has extended CM Kejriwal's judicial custody in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 20. Special Judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody till May 20 after the AAP leader was produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of his custody granted earlier.

READ | DNA Exclusive: Smriti Irani has advantage in Amethi, but sympathy for Gandhi family may prove decisive

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
