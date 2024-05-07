Twitter
DNA Exclusive: Smriti Irani has advantage in Amethi, but sympathy for Gandhi family could be decisive

For the first time since 1999, a non-Gandhi family member will be contesting under the Congress banner, as the party has fielded KL Sharma in Amethi

Latest News

Tanweer Azam

Updated : May 07, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

The Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh is poised for a historic battle this time. Traditionally a stronghold of the Congress, Amethi has been represented by the big names of the Gandhi family, including Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

However, the tide turned in 2019 when BJP's Smriti Irani clinched a narrow victory over Rahul Gandhi, ending the family's decades-long reign. The battleground is set once again, with Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani looking to retain her seat as voting is scheduled for May 20 in Amethi.

Speaking to voters in Amethi, some people told DNA that this time Amethi looks like a tough fight for the BJP. Voters also said that Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma is a known face in the constituency and people are still sympathetic about the Gandhi family. For the first time since 1999, a non-Gandhi family member will be contesting under the Congress banner, as the party fielded KL Sharma in Amethi. 

Many voters told DNA that they made a mistake by not voting for Rahul Gandhi in 2019 and will rectify their mistake this time. Some Congress supporters are unhappy over the fact that unemployment is rising and the government is not doing anything about this. They are also upset with the BJP for trying to shut down the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital which was ultimately reopened after court's intervention. Some people are still emotional about the Gandhi family, especially the older voters who are still loyal to the Congress.

On the other hand, DNA found out that BJP is getting good traction among the youth and the poor. The ongoing free ration scheme may prove to be the gamechanger, and Smriti Irani's regular visit to Amethi is also working in her favour as people feel more connected to her. Irani has done some good work in the area like new roads, water, and electric supply. 

Ram Mandir remains an issue for BJP voters as they are happy with the fact that the Modi government has finally restored the pride of Hindus. Notably, PM Modi remains a key factor in Amethi and Congress will have to do a lot of ground work in the next 10-12 days to turn the tide in their favour.

