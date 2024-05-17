Twitter
This film, starring newcomers, sold more tickets than any Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akshay film; made in Rs 1 crore, it earned..

This film, starring two young newcomers, sold 4.8 crore tickets, more than even Jawan, Dangal, Pathaan, and DDLJ

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 17, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Mohnish Behl in a still from Maine Pyar Kiya
If one asks about the biggest names in Hindi cinema over the past three decades, chances are that Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan would be in most people’s top five if not three. The only other name who has been able to compete with these stars is Salman Khan. And while Shah Rukh and Aamir may hold most major box office records today, there is one record of Salman’s that they have found tough to beat.

The film with two newcomers that sold 4.8 crore tickets

Maine Pyar Kiya was directed by Sooraj Barjatya making his debut as a director. The film’s female lead Bhagyashree was also a debutant and aged only 18. Salman Khan, the male lead, was 24 and in his first film as a lead. He had previously appeared in a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi. Despite the odds stacked against it, the film was a runaway success. As per trade pundits, Maine Pyar Kiya was the biggest hit of 1989 and one of the highest-grossing films ever when adjusted for inflation. Maine Pyar Kiya had 4.8 crore footfalls in India, one of the highest ever. In comparison, Shah Rukh’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had 4.75 crore footfalls, Aamir’s Raja Hindustani had 4.1 crore, and Akshay’s 2.0 had 3.6 crore.  Impressively enough, Salman has one more film with even higher footfalls – Hum Aapke Hai Koun with 7.4 crore ticket sales in India.

Maine Pyar Kiya’s impressive box office record

Maine Pyar Kiya was a love story inspired by the saga of Romeo and Juliet. It featured the two newcomers and a bunch of established supporting actors, and was made on a modest budget of just Rs 1 crore. But it was a runaway hit, netting over Rs 15 crore in India and reaching a worldwide gross of Rs 28 crore. It beat Ram Lakhan and Chandni to be the highest-grossing film of the year, and even surpassed the all-time blockbuster Kranti to be the highest-grossing Indian film of the decade.

Advertisement