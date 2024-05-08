Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who made debut with a superstar, gave many flop films, then quit acting, now runs business worth Rs..

Tulip Joshi, after 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', worked in 'Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women' in 2003. The film was a super flop at the box office. After this, a total of Tulip Joshi's three back-to-back films proved to be disasters.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 08, 2024, 01:19 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Many Bollywood actors and actresses try and make a mark in the film industry but only a few of them succeed in achieving their dreams. Today, we will tell you about a Bollywood actress who was quite famous in the early 2000s but struggled to make her place in the industry for 10 years after which she quit acting and explored other avenues. 

We are talking about none other than Tulip Joshi who made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'. The actress made her debut opposite Jimmy Shergill and Uday Chopra, the younger son of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra. 

Tulip Joshi, after 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', worked in 'Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women' in 2003. The film was a super flop at the box office. After this, a total of Tulip Joshi's three back-to-back films proved to be disasters. 

Despite working in many films, Tulip Joshi could not make her mark in the industry. The actress, apart from Hindi films, also worked in Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

Tulip Joshi was last seen opposite Salman Khan in 'Jai Ho' which was released in 2014. After 'Jai Ho', Tulip Joshi distanced herself from the film world. She has been living a life away from the world of glitz and glamour for the past 10 years now. 

The actress is married to Captain Vinod Nair who served in the Indian Army as a commissioned officer for 6 years in the 19th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment. Tulip Joshi and her husband currently own Kimmaya Consulting which is reportedly worth Rs 600 crore. Both Nair and his wife Tulip Joshi are directors in the firm. 

