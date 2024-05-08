Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who made superhit debut, was to be next superstar, one rumour ruined his career, quit acting, is now..

Media reports state that Nakul Kapoor became an overnight star with the film 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' and started being discussed everywhere. He was touted to be the next superstar after the three Khans of Bollywood.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 08, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

Many actors and actresses enter the film industry with the dream of becoming successful but only a few people tick all the boxes and become a superstar. Today, we will tell you about an actor who gave a hit debut film in Bollywood but then suddenly quit acting and moved away from the film world. We are talking about none other than Nakul Kapoor who entered Bollywood in the year 2002. 

The stardom Nakul Kapoor earned from his very first film is something everyone dreams of achieving. However, the actor, despite initial success, soon quit the world of acting. Nakul Kapoor began his career by appearing in a music video with the album ‘Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat Tumse’. He worked in the film 'Aaja Mere Yaarin 2001 but, Nakul Kapoor shot to fame when he worked in the 2002 film ‘Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai’. 

Media reports state that Nakul Kapoor became an overnight star with the film 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Haiand started being discussed everywhere. He was touted to be the next superstar after the three Khans of Bollywood - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. However, Nakul Kapoor had other plans as he suddenly quit acting and disappeared from the world of glitz and glamour. 

Some media reports claimed that Nakul died in a road accident, others said that he died due to an illness. The actor, many months later, revealed that he was alive and the reports of him dying were false. 

Media reports now say that Nakul Kapoor was always interested in spirituality and after his first film became a hit, he decided to quit acting and follow the same path in life. Nakul Kapoor, now, lives in Vancouver, Canada with his family. He is the owner and instructor at Divine Light Yoga.

