Meet first Indian pop star to walk Cannes red carpet at 27, self-made star, not Diljit Dosanjh, Lucky Ali, Neha Kakkar

Rapper King arrived at the 4th Day of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first-ever Indian pop artist to walk the prestigious red carpet. King's appearance marks a significant moment for Indian music, showcasing its growing influence on the global stage.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 18, 2024, 08:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

King
The 77th Cannes Film Festival is making headlines for the grand celebration of worldwide cinema, with celebrated artistes across the globe. Several notable celebs from India also represented the country at the prestigious film festival. This year, an artiste achieves the feat of being the Indian pop artist attending the Cannes Film Festival. 

The first Indian pop artiste who walked the red carpet of Cannes is...

Arpan Kumar Chandel, better known as King or King Rocco created a huge feat on the 4th Day at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first-ever Indian pop artist to walk the prestigious red carpet. King's appearance marks a significant moment for Indian music, showcasing its growing influence on the global stage.

Clad in a stunning silk blazer by designer Anamika Khanna, King exuded confidence on the red carpet. The momentous occasion was captured by the world's media, with fans and fellow celebrities alike. Following the whirlwind of the red carpet, King settled into a plush seat for the evening's main event: Kind of Kindness. The film, a thought-provoking exploration of defying fate and forging one's own path, held particular intrigue given King's own meteoric rise to stardom.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@ifeelking)

Ecstatic with this experience King said, “Cannes. Wow. It wasn’t just about me, it was about representing all the talented Indian musicians out there.  Cannes felt like a turning point, A chance to show the world what Indian music can do. I wanted to wear an Indian designer and bring a part of my country along with me. The fabric and the work on my outfit give you a proud touch of our talented handloom industry.”

Rapper King's background

Born in 1997, King hails from New Delhi. He was one of five finalists on the MTV reality show MTV Hustle (2019). Reportedly King had dreams about becoming a successful rapper since he was Class 8.  King's professional life began in 2019 with the premiere of the television program MTV Hustle. King performed for Raftaar, Raja Kumari, and Nucleya on this television program. As per media reports, King attended New Delhi's Vinay Marg Navyug Secondary School and later Dyal Singh College. A few of his popular songs include Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Aake Dekhle, and Ektarfa.

Read: Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

