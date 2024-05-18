Twitter
Chandu Champion trailer: Kartik Aaryan plays Murlikant Petkar in Kabir Khan's film, fans call it 'biggest hit of career'

Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion depicts the life and struggle of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar,

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 18, 2024, 08:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kartik Aaryan in and as Chandu Champion
Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion is among the most-anticipated releases of June, and the trailer truly justifies the hype. Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan's jointly produced Chandu Champion trailer is finally out, and the sports drama is a biopic of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

The theatrical trailer was launched in Karitk's hometown, Gwalior, and the team has taken moviegoers by storm. Chandu Champion trailer is loaded with emotional moments, action, a glimpse of the biggest-ever war sequence, the extraordinary journey of a man who refused to surrender, and heart-warming moments. The trailer grants the audience a sneak peek into Chandu, a nobody, to a war veteran, sportsperson, and a Champion. Kartik Aaryan's incredible transformation as a soldier, boxer, and wrestler, narrates the chronicles of Petkar's life, and the actor looks perfect for the part. 

As soon as the trailer was unveiled, fans of Kartik called it 'the biggest hit of his career'. A fan wrote, "Kartik ki mehnat aur Sir Kabir Khan ka dimaag dono ka koi jawaab nahi. Trailer bahut badhiya hai." Another fan wrote, "Chandu Champion could prove to be CAREER DEFINING FILM for Kartik Aaryan." One of the fans wrote, "Mark my words - kartik aryan's Chandu champion is the biggest hit of his career." A netizen wrote, "Kartik Aryan is going to steal the show... What a brilliant acting !!! Hats off to kartik Aryan." Directed by Kabir Khan, and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release.

Read: Kartik Aaryan drops Chandu Champion poster, reveals 'jaw-dropping' ripped physique; fans say 'transformation is unreal'

