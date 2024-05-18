Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NEET Paper Leak 2024: Delhi Police busts paper-solving gang, arrests two MBBS students from Noida

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet IIT graduate, who sold his company to Flipkart, owns India's largest fitness brand, his net worth...

Missed Northern Lights magic? Here's when you may see next Aurora Borealis

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NEET Paper Leak 2024: Delhi Police busts paper-solving gang, arrests two MBBS students from Noida

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet IIT graduate, who sold his company to Flipkart, owns India's largest fitness brand, his net worth...

Players with lowest batting average in IPL 2024

8 most endangered species in india

10 animals with tallest legs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says actors 'hijack' credit, don't acknowledge technicians: 'The problem in Indian cinema is...'

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

NEET Paper Leak 2024: Delhi Police busts paper-solving gang, arrests two MBBS students

Four people including two MBBS students were arrested for allegedly running a paper solver gang for NEET exams here, police said on Saturday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 18, 2024, 07:55 PM IST

article-main
Image courtesy: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

New Delhi: Four people including two MBBS students were arrested for allegedly running a paper solver gang for NEET exams here, police said on Saturday.     

The matter came to the fore on May 5 when a student's biometric data was mismatched during the NEET exam at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Mehta Vidyalaya located in Tilak Marg area, police said.     

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the two proxy students Sumit Mandoliya and Krishan Kesarwani, were caught from the centre.     

Given the seriousness of the offence, the case was transferred to the Special Staff of New Delhi District and a dedicated team led by Inspector Sanjay Kumar Gupta was formed to conduct the investigations, the DCP said.    

During sustained interrogation, Sumit Mandoliya and Krishan Kesarwani, both MBBS students, revealed the names of their handlers -- Prabhat Kumar, 27, and Kishor Lal, 37 -- who were nabbed from a hotel in Noida on Friday.     

The officer said Kumar and Lal are residents of Rajasthan and Bihar, respectively. The duo, who works as medical school admissions consultants, would charge the amount of Rs 20 to 25 Rs lakhs from the aspirants to provide them proxy students for the NEET exams.     

They would also mix the photos of the proxy and original students to create another photo digitally to paste on the form. This helped them to mislead the examiners, the officer said.    

 Another officer said, that Mandoliya and Kesarwani, hailing from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, are MBBS students from different colleges.    

 Mandoliya is a second-year MBBS student at a Medical College in West Bengal and Kesarwani is a first-year student of MBBS at a Medical College in Uttarakhand, he said.   

The police have recovered four mobile phones and one Kia Seltos car from their possession.     

The police said the accused were further interrogated to know their involvement in previous exams. Investigation into the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Seniors should've moved on...': Ex-India star makes big statement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Meet star kid, who lived in 1 BHK apartment, never had toys in childhood; is now worth Rs 550 crore, owns...

China and Russia reaffirm their ‘no limit’ partnership as Moscow presses its offensive in Ukraine

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in fourth attempt to become IAS officer, secured AIR...

Aishwarya Rai jets off to Cannes Film Festival with Aaradhya, mysterious injury in viral video leaves fans worried

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Sunanda Sharma exudes royalty as she debuts at Cannes Film Festival in anarkali, calls it ‘Punjabi community's victory’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement