Meet man who left high-paying job, built Rs 2000 crore business, moved to village due to…

The tale of Arjun Ahluwalia, a prosperous man who had been living a life of luxury and comfort in the US, is a remarkable illustration of how a determined and inspiring idea can result in a successful business venture.

The tale of Arjun Ahluwalia, a prosperous man who had been living a life of luxury and comfort in the US, is a remarkable illustration of how a determined and inspiring idea can result in a successful business venture. Arjun was inspired by his maid, who had borrowed money to purchase a phone from a private finance firm. Arjun then decided to launch a rural fintech company called "Jai Kisan" in India. After learning about the difficulties Indian farmers face at the hands of moneylenders and loan sharks operating in the black market, he spent six months researching the farming community in a Maharashtra village and persuaded his college American friend to join him in an endeavour to establish a business in the burgeoning Indian market. In 2017, Jai Kisan was founded. He was working in New York as an executive in private equity, earning a good salary.

After an eight-month pilot project, the rural fintech company Jai Kisan was launched with the goal of creating a platform that would allow Indian farmers to get financing without having to rely on moneylenders and loan sharks. Due to the tremendous response, the company received funding from investors including DG Daiwa Ventures, GMO Venture Partners, and Yara Growth Ventures. In addition to Blume Ventures, Arjun's company has investors such as Arkam Ventures and Mirae Asset. The company was estimated to be valued at $200–240 million (roughly Rs 2000 crore in 2023).

Arjun's path was not simple; he had to uproot his comfortable and opulent lifestyle and begin again. Still, he persisted because of his resolve and conviction in his concept. By pursuing his business idea that would improve the lives of Indian farmers, he demonstrated his belief that great things require letting go of small ones.