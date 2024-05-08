Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MBOSE 12th Result 2024: HSSLC Meghalaya Board 12th result declared, direct link here

Apple iPhone 14 at ‘lowest price ever’ in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 10499 after Rs 48500 discount

Meet man who left high-paying job, built Rs 2000 crore business, moved to village due to…

Meet star, who grew up poor, identity was kept hidden from public, thought about suicide; later became richest...

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor recalls 'disturbing' memory from his childhood in throwback viral video, says 'I was four years...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MBOSE 12th Result 2024: HSSLC Meghalaya Board 12th result declared, direct link here

Apple iPhone 14 at ‘lowest price ever’ in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 10499 after Rs 48500 discount

Meet man who left high-paying job, built Rs 2000 crore business, moved to village due to…

7 Bollywood actors who are school dropouts 

This palace of India's last Mughal emperor turned into ruins

10 foods to boost immunity in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Fardeen Khan reveals it took 25 dogs to calm Sanjay Leela Bhansali down during Heeramandi shoot: 'Whenever he...'

This superstar was in love with Muslim actress, was about to marry her, relationship ruined after death threats from..

Meet former beauty queen who competed with Aishwarya, made debut with a superstar, quit acting to become monk, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who left high-paying job, built Rs 2000 crore business, moved to village due to…

The tale of Arjun Ahluwalia, a prosperous man who had been living a life of luxury and comfort in the US, is a remarkable illustration of how a determined and inspiring idea can result in a successful business venture.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 08, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Arjun Ahluwalia
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The tale of Arjun Ahluwalia, a prosperous man who had been living a life of luxury and comfort in the US, is a remarkable illustration of how a determined and inspiring idea can result in a successful business venture. Arjun was inspired by his maid, who had borrowed money to purchase a phone from a private finance firm. Arjun then decided to launch a rural fintech company called "Jai Kisan" in India. After learning about the difficulties Indian farmers face at the hands of moneylenders and loan sharks operating in the black market, he spent six months researching the farming community in a Maharashtra village and persuaded his college American friend to join him in an endeavour to establish a business in the burgeoning Indian market. In 2017, Jai Kisan was founded. He was working in New York as an executive in private equity, earning a good salary.

After an eight-month pilot project, the rural fintech company Jai Kisan was launched with the goal of creating a platform that would allow Indian farmers to get financing without having to rely on moneylenders and loan sharks. Due to the tremendous response, the company received funding from investors including DG Daiwa Ventures, GMO Venture Partners, and Yara Growth Ventures. In addition to Blume Ventures, Arjun's company has investors such as Arkam Ventures and Mirae Asset. The company was estimated to be valued at $200–240 million (roughly Rs 2000 crore in 2023).

Arjun's path was not simple; he had to uproot his comfortable and opulent lifestyle and begin again. Still, he persisted because of his resolve and conviction in his concept. By pursuing his business idea that would improve the lives of Indian farmers, he demonstrated his belief that great things require letting go of small ones.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results today at cisce.org, know how and when to check results online

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result today, know how to check scorecard

BSP chief Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as party co-ordinator, 'successor'

India's most expensive TV show today, just sets cost Rs 100 crore, has Adipurush connect, IPL killed it in just 4 months

Meet man whose salary was only Rs 83 but his net worth grew by Rs 7010577000000 in 2023, he is Mukesh Ambani's...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement