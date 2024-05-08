Twitter
Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine, whose debut film flopped, then became top star; temper ruined her career, she's now...

This actress, who started her career with a disaster, later became a bigger star than Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 09, 2024, 08:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Farah Naaz' still from Rakhwala (Image: Screengrab)
Many Bollywood actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others, who started their careers with flops, later became superstars. Another such actress, who became one of top actress despite disaster debut, got her career ruined because of her temper. 

The actress we are talking about became a star very early in her career and later due to her temper, the actress stopped getting good work. She even slapped one of her co-stars on set. The actress is now a housewife and is married to a successful producer. She is none other than Farah Naaz

Farah Naaz is one of the leading Bollywood actresses of 80s and 90s. The actress made her debut alongside Yash Chopra's Faasle opposite Mahendra Kapoor's son Rohan Kapoor and althoiugh the movie proved to be a disaster at the box office, the actress performance earned her recoginition and she got many offers for films. 

The actress then went on to star in several hit films like Marte Dam Tak, Naseeb Apna Apna, Love 86, Rakhwala, Imaandaar, Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, Diljalaa, and Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri among others, The actress had worked with almost every superstar like Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Vinod Khanna, Sunny Deol and more. The actress became a star and a much bigger, popular actress than Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor and others. There was a time when every actor wanted to work with her. 

However, her stardom couldn't pass the test of time. If the reports are to be believed, During the shooting of Kasam Vardi Ki, Chunky Pandey, he cracked a joke with Faraz Naaz and owing to her habit, she did not tolerate this joke. Furious Farah slapped Chunky and after this incident, there was a lot of discussion in the entire industry. Not only this, Farah even allegedly threatened to kill Chunky Pandey in a magazine interview. The interview created a lot of controversy. 

This was not the only time when Farah's anger became her enemy. She also once reportedly threatened her Rakhwala co-star Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor was eager to replace Farah Naaz with Madhuri Dixit in the film, however, when Farah got to know about this, she made sure that it didn't happen and even threatened the pair. The actress then lost her temper with Anil Kapoor and publicly shamed him threatening to beat him as well, according to a media report. Not only this, she did not even spare Madhuri Dixit and called her out publically because of which she herself refused to do this film.

After her failed marriage with Vindu Dara Singh, the actress tied the knot with Indian film producer Sumeet Saigal. The couple now lives a happy life and also has a son. Though she has been away from the glam world since her last film, Hulchul, her sister, Tabu is still ruling over the industry and is giving hits. The actress was last seen in Crew which became a super hit women-led film and earned her immense praise. 

