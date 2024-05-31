Meet Indian-origin man, an IIT-Delhi alumnus, who will take over this bankrupt company, he is…

Anant Yardi contributed Rs 75 crore to the School of Artificial Intelligence in IIT Delhi in 2021. Currently, he lives in California and moved to the US in 1968.

Anant Yardi, an Indian-origin billionaire became the majority stake owner of WeWork and assumed the role of the company’s CEO on May 31, as per a report of Benzinga. This move comes following a federal bankruptcy court’s decision to transfer control of the co-working giant to its creditors.

Yardi is a highly successful business magnate. In a remarkable achievement, Yardi came into the limelight after he secured the second rank in the competitive IIT JEE exam.

He pursued B.Tech from IIT Delhi and an MS in Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley. Moreover, he also contributed Rs 75 crore to the School of Artificial Intelligence in IIT Delhi in 2021. Currently, he lives in California and moved to the US in 1968.

After shifting to the United States, he started Yardi Systems, a company specialising in property management software in 1984. He has been the CEO of the company for 35 years and today, Yardi Systems generates nearly $3 billion in annual revenue, according to a report of MoneyControl.

The billionaire invested over $200 million through an anonymous vehicle. Recently, he committed an additional $337.5 million to counter a bid from former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, who attempted to regain control of the company.

In 2022, Yardi Systems joined hands with WeWork on a data analytics and office management project. Being debt-ridden, WeWork looked to Yardi for support. Yardi Systems ended up purchasing $175 million in secured notes, playing an essential role in enabling a Yardi-owned entity to acquire $40 million worth of shares.

Founded in 2010, WeWork revolutionised the workspace industry by leasing vast properties for long-term periods and subletting out these properties to smaller firms on shorter and more flexible agreements.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.